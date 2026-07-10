Top 20 EV brands in June 2026 – Proton closes in on BYD’s full-2025 record; Tesla surges to third

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / July 10 2026 8:34 pm

Proton continues to dominate when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) registrations this year. According to the latest data from the road transport department (JPJ) for the month ending June 2026, a total of 1,888 Proton EVs were registered last month, up 6.1% from the 1,779 units in May, keeping the national brand comfortably out in front.

The year-to-date (YTD) tally now stands at 13,530 units, and having already surpassed its own full-year 2025 total of 8,890 units last month, Proton is now closing in on a bigger target. BYD‘s championship-winning 2025 figure of 14,407 units is just 877 units away, and at the current rate Proton should pass the best full-year EV result any brand has ever recorded in Malaysia sometime in July, with half the year still to spare.

On the mention of BYD, the popular Chinese EV brand remains second with 1,076 units in June, up from 925 as deliveries of the updated Atto 3 got underway, for a YTD total of 5,675 units.

The big mover of the month is Tesla. From 197 units in May, the American brand surged to 935 units in June on its customary end-of-quarter delivery push, jumping from sixth to third (1,962 YTD), with the Model Y and Model 3 landing near the top of the EV models chart. That nudges everyone below down a spot: iCaur takes fourth with 502 units (2,573 YTD), Zeekr fifth with 459 units (2,086 YTD) and Leapmotor sixth with 290 units (956 YTD), the latter up another 22.4% to keep its place in the overall top 20 brands as well.

Xpeng takes seventh with 181 units (754 YTD), followed by MG in eighth with 122 units (839 YTD) and TQ Wuling in ninth with 120 units (461 YTD). BMW returns to the top ten in 10th with 99 units (376 YTD), level on the month with Volvo in 11th (357 YTD), which more than doubled its May figure of 41 units.

MINI is 12th with 75 units (307 YTD), ahead of Dongfeng in 13th with 73 units (257 YTD) and Great Wall Motor in 14th with 70 units (303 YTD). Perodua, which climbed to 10th in May, slips back to 15th this time with 65 units of the QV-E (209 YTD), so the national brand’s first EV has paused its ascent for now.

The remaining five brands in the top 20 are Denza in 16th with 39 units (217 YTD), smart in 17th with 33 units (152 YTD), nearly triple its May figure, Porsche in 18th with 27 units (119 YTD), Honda in 19th with 22 units (94 YTD) and Chery in 20th with 13 units (76 YTD). GAC Aion and Neta, both in the list a month ago, drop out this time.

In total, 6,215 EVs were registered in June, up 23.4% from May’s 5,038 units and the strongest month since January, comfortably outpacing the wider market’s 10.4% recovery. You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by brand, model, body type and fuel, on our car sales data tool.

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