Top 20 EV cars in June 2026: eMas 5 snatches crown from eMas 7, Teslas surge to 3rd/4th, Atto 3 is back

Normal service has resumed at the top of Malaysia’s EV chart. One month after the eMas 7 snatched the crown by the narrowest of margins, the Proton eMas 5 has taken it straight back, and emphatically so, according to the latest EV registration data from the road transport department (JPJ) for June 2026.

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There was nothing narrow about it this time. The eMas 5 recorded 1,309 units in June to the eMas 7‘s 579, so May’s 13-unit squeaker is answered with a 730-unit gap. The eMas 5’s year-to-date tally has now crossed into five figures at 10,665 units, against 2,865 for the eMas 7, which drops out of the overall top 20 bestsellers list entirely this month.

The bigger story of June sits just below. Tesla delivered its customary end-of-quarter surge, and both of its volume models rocketed up the order: the Model Y jumps from 11th to third with 526 units, crossing 1,000 units for the year (1,001 YTD), while the Model 3 climbs from 15th to fourth with 409 units (961 YTD).

Last month we asked whether the BYD Atto 3 would stage a comeback in June, and the answer is yes. From 96 units and 14th place in May, the Atto 3 rebounds to fifth with 371 units as the updated car’s deliveries get going (2,244 YTD). BYD again fields multiple models in the list, with the Sealion in eighth (253 units), the Seal 6 in 10th (213) and the Atto 2 in 11th (182).

The Zeekr 7X matches the Atto 3 on 371 units for sixth, while May’s third-placed iCaur V23 slips to seventh with 282 units (1,651 YTD). Its sibling, the iCaur 03, moves up one to ninth with 220 units. The Leapmotor B10 takes 12th with 171 units and the Xpeng G6 is 13th with 142.

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The remainder of the 20 comprises the TQ Wuling Bingo in 14th (120 units), the Leapmotor C10 in 15th (119) and the MG S5 in 16th (105), the newly CKD model holding its volume from May but slipping five places as others surged around it. The Great Wall Ora and Zeekr 009 are 17th and 18th on 70 units apiece, while the Perodua QV-E slips back to 19th with 65 units against May’s 80, so the national EV’s climb has paused for now. A first-time entrant, the Dongfeng Box E3, completes the list in 20th with 60 units.

By brand, Proton remains the dominant force in EVs, its e.MAS pair good for 1,888 units, or 30.4% of all EV registrations in June, though that share is down from May’s 35.3%. BYD holds second on 1,076 units (17.3%), but the headline mover is Tesla, whose quarter-end push lifts it to third with 935 units (15.0%), ahead of iCaur (502) and Zeekr (459).

Overall, EV registrations totalled 6,215 units in June, up 23.4% from May’s 5,038 and comfortably outpacing the wider market’s 10.4% recovery. That makes June the strongest EV month since January’s 6,239 units, just 24 units shy of the year’s high.

You can explore the full EV picture, by model, brand and month, on our car sales data tool.

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