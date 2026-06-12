Top 20 EV brands in May 2026 – Proton already beats its full-year 2025 tally; Perodua climbs to 10th

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / June 12 2026 10:21 am

Proton continues to dominate when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) registrations this year. According to the latest data from the road transport department (JPJ) for the month ending May 2026, a total of 1,779 Proton EVs were registered last month. That is down from the 2,408 units it managed in April as the broader market cooled, but the national brand remains comfortably out in front.

More significantly, Proton’s year-to-date (YTD) tally now stands at 11,642 units, which means it has already crossed into five figures and surpassed what it managed for the whole of last year. For context, the total number of Proton EVs registered for the whole of 2025 was 8,890 units, good enough for a second-place finish behind BYD with 14,407 units. Proton has now beaten that full-year figure with seven months of 2026 still to go.

On the mention of BYD, the popular Chinese EV brand trailed Proton in second place with 925 units in May. That is down from its April high of 1,413 units as it prepared for the launch of the Atto 3 facelift, but it keeps BYD well clear in second with a YTD total of 4,599 units.

Coming in third is iCaur with 522 units (2,071 YTD), while Zeekr claimed fourth with 413 units (1,627 YTD), up 15.7% on April. The big mover, however, is Leapmotor, which more than doubled its April figure to 237 units to climb to fifth (666 YTD), a result that also earned it a place in the overall top 20 brands for May. Tesla follows in sixth with 197 units and has now joined the brands past 1,000 YTD at 1,027 units.

Xpeng takes seventh with 179 units, the brand’s best single-month result this year, for a YTD tally of 573 units. MG is eighth with 138 units (717 YTD), up 50% on the month, followed by TQ Wuling in ninth with 100 units (341 YTD). Completing the top ten is Perodua, which continues to ramp up deliveries of the QV-E, its first and only EV, climbing from 14th in April to 10th with 80 units (144 YTD).

In 11th place is MINI with 72 units (232 YTD), followed by BMW in 12th with 65 units (277 YTD). Dongfeng nearly doubled its April figure to 61 units (184 YTD) for 13th, ahead of Great Wall Motor in 14th with 56 units (233 YTD) and Volvo in 15th with 41 units (258 YTD).

The remaining five brands in the top 20 are GAC Aion, which jumped to 37 units in 16th (52 YTD), Denza in 17th with 34 units (178 YTD), Porsche in 18th with 22 units (92 YTD), Chery in 19th with 19 units (63 YTD) and Neta in 20th with 16 units (80 YTD).

In total, 5,038 EVs were registered in May, down from 5,894 units in April in line with the wider market. You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by brand, model, body type and fuel, on our car sales data tool.

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