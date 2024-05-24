Proton Saga – two million units of the national car sold

Proton Saga – two million units of the national car sold

The Proton Saga has surpassed the two million-unit mark in units sold, the carmaker has announced. The nameplate spans four generations beginning in 1985, which was succeeded by the second-generation model in 2008, followed by its facelift in 2010.

The Saga SV arrived in 2013 as a value-added base variant, before the third-generation car was launched in 2016. This subsequently received its first facelift in 2019, when it swapped its CVT gearbox for a four-speed Hyundai-sourced unit.

Another update for the Saga followed, in the form of the MC2 ‘minor change’ facelift that arrived in 2022. This carried on with no mechanical changes, continuing to use the 1.3 litre naturally aspirated inline-four petrol engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm, with the Standard MT variant becoming the sole manual transmission variant across Proton’s line-up.

One mechanical change to the Saga came in mid-2023, when the sedan switched from the Hyundai automatic transmission to a Aisin-sourced unit, continuing to be a four-speed gearbox.

Looking back to earlier versions of the Saga, there continues to be much affection for the original, exemplified not least by this 1990 1.5S model as restored by Dream Street Restoration.

Comments

  • Jj on May 24, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Its a great option for the majority who can afford this only with a long term loan.

  • Sick&Tired on May 24, 2024 at 11:45 am

    I wouldn’t use the word, beloved! We were forced to buy the saga! Lets be honest, how many of us would have bought the saga if there was no high tax on imported cars? I drove one when I was in college, mine had rust spots everywhere despite me maintaining it properly! And the ironic part is after all of our sacrifices (we all had to sacrifice buying better cars or paying high duty and not only high duty, but if you took a bank loan, you were also paying interest for the tax!), Proton ended up being bought by a Chinese company!

  • pernsu on May 24, 2024 at 11:49 am

    They forget to include scalpers friendly HotWheels’ Saga.

  • JQ on May 24, 2024 at 12:21 pm

    A corporate failure living on with citizens money

  • Oilyfans KOL on May 24, 2024 at 12:25 pm

    Kudos to owners and drivers of Mitsubishi Lancer Fiore variants and Proton Savvy Sedan variants

  • Diam-ler on May 24, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    What’s so national car about it?

    it killed the Malaysian automotive industry, we lost to Thailand as ASEAN automotive hub export

    cut the whole forest to save some old trees

  • John Gagal on May 24, 2024 at 2:31 pm

    The reason why Malaysians cannot buy BYD Seagull electric car RM50K price.

  • Frankc on May 24, 2024 at 3:01 pm

    The “Saga continues”….

  • Ben Yap on May 24, 2024 at 3:28 pm

    Proton Saga sold 2 million over 39 years which is about 51k units per year. That’s ridiculously low. Xiaomi a new comer in EV can sell close to 90k units from April to May.

