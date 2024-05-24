Proton Saga – two million units of the national car sold

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / May 24 2024 10:26 am

The Proton Saga has surpassed the two million-unit mark in units sold, the carmaker has announced. The nameplate spans four generations beginning in 1985, which was succeeded by the second-generation model in 2008, followed by its facelift in 2010.

The Saga SV arrived in 2013 as a value-added base variant, before the third-generation car was launched in 2016. This subsequently received its first facelift in 2019, when it swapped its CVT gearbox for a four-speed Hyundai-sourced unit.

Another update for the Saga followed, in the form of the MC2 ‘minor change’ facelift that arrived in 2022. This carried on with no mechanical changes, continuing to use the 1.3 litre naturally aspirated inline-four petrol engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm, with the Standard MT variant becoming the sole manual transmission variant across Proton’s line-up.

One mechanical change to the Saga came in mid-2023, when the sedan switched from the Hyundai automatic transmission to a Aisin-sourced unit, continuing to be a four-speed gearbox.

Looking back to earlier versions of the Saga, there continues to be much affection for the original, exemplified not least by this 1990 1.5S model as restored by Dream Street Restoration.

