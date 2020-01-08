Clockwise from top right: 1.0 G Auto, 1.3 X, 1.3 AV

The 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift was launched this morning, with the order books opened last week before its official launch today. The Bezza has proven to be a favourite among Malaysians looking for an entry level sedan, with 184,000 units sold since the original arrived on the Malaysian market in July 2016.

Four variants of the facelifted Perodua Bezza are on offer – the RM34,580 1.0L G Manual, the RM36,580 1.0L G Auto, the RM43,980 1.3L X and the RM49,980 1.3L AV. The trimming of the Bezza line-up from five variants to the present four sees the 1.3L Manual of the pre-facelift model dropped from the range.

This means that the 1.3 litre-engined variants of the Bezza are now auto-only, and the base 1.0G Manual is the sole DIY gearbox variant. the 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine produces 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque, while the 1.3 litre four-cylinder is rated at 94 hp and 121 Nm of torque. The larger of the two engines is equipped with Dual VVT-i and Eco Idle automatic stop-start, which aids fuel efficiency for a claimed figure of 22 km/l.

Here’s a breakdown of each specification:

Perodua Bezza 1.0 G Manual

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

  • 998 cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine
  • 67 hp at 6,000 rpm
  • 91 Nm at 4,400 rpm
  • Five-speed manual transmission
  • Ventilated brake discs (front), drum brakes (rear)
  • Automatic stop-start

Exterior

  • 14-inch alloy wheels
  • LED reflector headlamps
  • LED combination tail lamps
  • Wing mirror turn indicators

Interior

  • Manual front seat adjustment
  • Standard black fabric
  • Power windows, driver’s side auto down
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Two cupholders, front

Safety

  • ABS with EBD
  • Dual front airbags
  • Rear ISOFIX outer passenger seats
  • Four-star Asean NCAP rating

2020 Perodua Bezza 1.0 G Auto

Adds on:

Mechanicals

  • four-speed automatic transmission

2020 Perodua Bezza 1.3 X

Adds on:

Mechanicals

  • 1,329 cc four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine
  • 94 hp at 6,000 rpm
  • 121 Nm at 4,000 rpm
  • Four-speed automatic transmission

Exterior

  • Garnet Red exterior colour
  • Front corner sensors
  • Front foglamps
  • 15-inch alloy wheels

Safety

  • Stability control
  • Hill start assist

2020 Perodua Bezza 1.3 AV

Adds on:

Interior

  • Black faux leather with red stitching
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio control
  • Touchscreen with navigation and Mirrorlink
  • Reverse camera

Safety

  • Advance Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 – Front departure alert, pedal misoperation control, pedestrian protection
  • Five-star Asean NCAP rating

