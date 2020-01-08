In Cars, Local News, Malaysian Makes, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 8 January 2020 5:05 pm / 7 comments

Clockwise from top right: 1.0 G Auto, 1.3 X, 1.3 AV

The 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift was launched this morning, with the order books opened last week before its official launch today. The Bezza has proven to be a favourite among Malaysians looking for an entry level sedan, with 184,000 units sold since the original arrived on the Malaysian market in July 2016.

Four variants of the facelifted Perodua Bezza are on offer – the RM34,580 1.0L G Manual, the RM36,580 1.0L G Auto, the RM43,980 1.3L X and the RM49,980 1.3L AV. The trimming of the Bezza line-up from five variants to the present four sees the 1.3L Manual of the pre-facelift model dropped from the range.

This means that the 1.3 litre-engined variants of the Bezza are now auto-only, and the base 1.0G Manual is the sole DIY gearbox variant. the 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine produces 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque, while the 1.3 litre four-cylinder is rated at 94 hp and 121 Nm of torque. The larger of the two engines is equipped with Dual VVT-i and Eco Idle automatic stop-start, which aids fuel efficiency for a claimed figure of 22 km/l.

Here’s a breakdown of each specification:

Perodua Bezza 1.0 G Manual

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

998 cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine

67 hp at 6,000 rpm

91 Nm at 4,400 rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

Ventilated brake discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

Automatic stop-start

Exterior

14-inch alloy wheels

LED reflector headlamps

LED combination tail lamps

Wing mirror turn indicators

Interior

Manual front seat adjustment

Standard black fabric

Power windows, driver’s side auto down

Bluetooth connectivity

Two cupholders, front

Safety

ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

Rear ISOFIX outer passenger seats

Four-star Asean NCAP rating

2020 Perodua Bezza 1.0 G Auto

Adds on:

Mechanicals

four-speed automatic transmission

2020 Perodua Bezza 1.3 X

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1,329 cc four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine

94 hp at 6,000 rpm

121 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Four-speed automatic transmission

Exterior

Garnet Red exterior colour

Front corner sensors

Front foglamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Safety

Stability control

Hill start assist

2020 Perodua Bezza 1.3 AV

Adds on:

Interior

Black faux leather with red stitching

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Steering wheel-mounted audio control

Touchscreen with navigation and Mirrorlink

Reverse camera

Safety

Advance Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 – Front departure alert, pedal misoperation control, pedestrian protection

Five-star Asean NCAP rating

GALLERY: 2020 Perodua Bezza 1.3L AV

