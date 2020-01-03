In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 3 January 2020 10:17 am / 9 comments

Following the leaks of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift’s brochure and price list yesterday, P2 has officially opened order books for the car, and released an official teaser video. Featuring Malaysian footballer Safee Sali, the 15-second clip offers glimpses of the new design changes.

It starts off by showing the face, which features an aggressive new bumper with sharp faux vent cutouts holding the fog lamps, new shape LED headlamps and a revised grille.

The video then goes to the rear, where we can see the familiar Bezza and Dual VVT-i emblems. However, the thick chrome strip that bridges the tail lamps is now in two-tone – chrome over gloss black.

Click to enlarge

We then get to see the A-segment sedan’s interior. While the dashboard architecture hasn’t changed, P2 revised the full width trim’s design, for an obvious new look without having to redesign the whole thing.

Previously just a plain black bar in the AV, there’s now a silver upturned cradle for the head unit, which is a 2-DIN touchscreen unit for the AV (with reverse camera), as predicted. The new trim also sees some surfacing around the side air con vents. The video then pans to the rear seats – is the bench slightly more sculptured than before or is it just the camera effect? We’ll see.

The next scene is one showing the two-tone side skirts (body colour and black, standard for all) as well as the dual-tone 15-inch alloys on 1.3L models. “Smart Design. Enhanced Styling,” the video ends.

Click to enlarge

As for kit, the big news is the addition of Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of driver assist systems, which includes Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. First seen on the current Myvi and then the Aruz (in 2.0 form), ASA was most recently included in the Axia facelift that debut in September 2019. So, it’s no surprise that it makes an appearance here, in the top AV spec.

There’s no airbag info in the brochure (Axia continues to have two), but ABS/EBD is standard across the board, and VSC is standard on 1.3L models, which are the X and AV (1.0L G in MT or AT is the other option).

Also new to the model are LED headlamps, something that sets it apart from the Axia. Surprisingly, the Myvi-style headlamps are standard across the board – even the base 1.0L gets it. Other highlights from the flyer (now high res, click below) include a white illuminated meter panel (the design is also new) and keyless entry with push start (1.3L only).

Click to enlarge

Elsewhere in the kit department, the 1.3L gets gloss black and chrome trim on the front grille (gloss black and silver on 1.0L) and 15-inch alloys (14-inch on the 1.0L). Rear parking sensors are standard for all, but front corner sensors are for the 1.3L only. Apart from ASA 2.0, AV-exclusive items include retractable electric side mirrors with turn signals (power-adjustable mirrors now standard across the range) and a reverse camera.

As for colours, the 2020 Bezza facelift will have two new options called Garnet Red (1.3L only) and Granite Grey to join four other colours. There should be no change in the powertrain department, which has a 67 hp/91 Nm 1.0L three-cylinder VVT-i engine and a 94 hp/121 Nm 1NR-VE 1.3L four-pot. FC goes as high as a claimed 22 km/l with Eco Idle auto start-stop.

The Bezza is now priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L models are auto-only – the 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980 while the AV sells for RM49,980. All prices are OTR without insurance. It’s a slight increase over the pre-facelift prices, but kit count has increased as well.

By the way, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. That means that the new line-up has one less variant – four vs five – and the 1.3L MT has been dropped.