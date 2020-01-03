Following the leaks of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift’s brochure and price list yesterday, P2 has officially opened order books for the car, and released an official teaser video. Featuring Malaysian footballer Safee Sali, the 15-second clip offers glimpses of the new design changes.
It starts off by showing the face, which features an aggressive new bumper with sharp faux vent cutouts holding the fog lamps, new shape LED headlamps and a revised grille.
The video then goes to the rear, where we can see the familiar Bezza and Dual VVT-i emblems. However, the thick chrome strip that bridges the tail lamps is now in two-tone – chrome over gloss black.
We then get to see the A-segment sedan’s interior. While the dashboard architecture hasn’t changed, P2 revised the full width trim’s design, for an obvious new look without having to redesign the whole thing.
Previously just a plain black bar in the AV, there’s now a silver upturned cradle for the head unit, which is a 2-DIN touchscreen unit for the AV (with reverse camera), as predicted. The new trim also sees some surfacing around the side air con vents. The video then pans to the rear seats – is the bench slightly more sculptured than before or is it just the camera effect? We’ll see.
The next scene is one showing the two-tone side skirts (body colour and black, standard for all) as well as the dual-tone 15-inch alloys on 1.3L models. “Smart Design. Enhanced Styling,” the video ends.
As for kit, the big news is the addition of Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of driver assist systems, which includes Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. First seen on the current Myvi and then the Aruz (in 2.0 form), ASA was most recently included in the Axia facelift that debut in September 2019. So, it’s no surprise that it makes an appearance here, in the top AV spec.
There’s no airbag info in the brochure (Axia continues to have two), but ABS/EBD is standard across the board, and VSC is standard on 1.3L models, which are the X and AV (1.0L G in MT or AT is the other option).
Also new to the model are LED headlamps, something that sets it apart from the Axia. Surprisingly, the Myvi-style headlamps are standard across the board – even the base 1.0L gets it. Other highlights from the flyer (now high res, click below) include a white illuminated meter panel (the design is also new) and keyless entry with push start (1.3L only).
Elsewhere in the kit department, the 1.3L gets gloss black and chrome trim on the front grille (gloss black and silver on 1.0L) and 15-inch alloys (14-inch on the 1.0L). Rear parking sensors are standard for all, but front corner sensors are for the 1.3L only. Apart from ASA 2.0, AV-exclusive items include retractable electric side mirrors with turn signals (power-adjustable mirrors now standard across the range) and a reverse camera.
As for colours, the 2020 Bezza facelift will have two new options called Garnet Red (1.3L only) and Granite Grey to join four other colours. There should be no change in the powertrain department, which has a 67 hp/91 Nm 1.0L three-cylinder VVT-i engine and a 94 hp/121 Nm 1NR-VE 1.3L four-pot. FC goes as high as a claimed 22 km/l with Eco Idle auto start-stop.
The Bezza is now priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L models are auto-only – the 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980 while the AV sells for RM49,980. All prices are OTR without insurance. It’s a slight increase over the pre-facelift prices, but kit count has increased as well.
By the way, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. That means that the new line-up has one less variant – four vs five – and the 1.3L MT has been dropped.
GALLERY: Perodua Bezza 1.3L AV, pre-facelift
Comments
Tease here and there for what. Just release it ardy lar! Lets see how you fail again vs renewed Saga.
C’mon please what is there to tease ? entry level car I mean GRAB car … basic car. Stop wasting marketing budget on this kind of thing … reduce car price more beneficial
50k for a lesser car compared to Proton Persona? Pfff.. what a ripoff.
All that advertisement lingo…. just for a Milo tin.
Perodua cars still doesn’t make any sense, doesn’t matter how much fanboys try to justify it.
I like competition – but, as an aside, Proton still give more car for your money. Modern car needs in general needs more room space that you don’t get in a Bezza.
What’s your excuse now, no VSC for 1.0 models? Axia got VSC. Bezza and Axia is based on the same chassis platform, electronics and powertrain. Everytime during and after rain, I always see many Axia and Bezza terbalik after a corner. Causing jam only!
Hahaha!!! Bezza comes with advanced safety features. This is more safer than upcoming City Turbo without advanced safety features. Even Perodua service center is a bit good with good reliable than Honda Malaysia with low reliable
Finish Honda Malaysia, this Bezza will steal sales from upcoming City Turbo without AEB, land departure warning and blind spot monitor. Salesman will start crying. So called as “Power of Nightmare Cars”
As majority in Malaysia fed up of driving honda cars because too many quality issues on newer Honda models after bought for less than 1 year. When go to aftersales service, people also complaining most of the aftersales service dealer. Cannot solve. Shows that technicians are having half past six, lying, didn’t repair at all, never repair other peoples car at all.
Yet, some of them are still buying Honda cars with brainless. Also, come here hating kimchi cars with low resale value and hating mazda. Just look at safety specs, most of Honda models are really kosong spec. Compare to Mazda, Toyota and Hyundai Ioniq comes with blind spot monitor, AEB, land departure warning and others. No wonder, many mazda CX-5 and Proton X70 everywhere than looking Honda CRV is now rare.
Malaysians rather buy mazda. This comes with 5 years warranty as Honda. Bermaz service is better and they already improved their service than honda. Even CKD Mazda CX-5 looks so so but better than most Honda models. So Honda Malaysia is dead.
Expensip! Rakyat no buy!
Spacious, safety, reliable, low menten. Bezza
Finally the God car king of A segment sedan is here. Those who have bought the Proton Saga must have regretted so much now.