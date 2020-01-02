In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 2 January 2020 11:10 pm / 3 comments

Details and first images of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift are out and circulating online, courtesy of what appears to be an official brochure distributed by P2 sales staff. The “Bolder. Smarter” refreshed A-segment sedan – which was launched back in July 2016 and mildly updated in April 2017 – comes with significantly more aggressive looks as well as some new equipment.

Let’s start with the new kit. The Bezza facelift is the latest model to come with Perodua’s Advance Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of driver assist systems.

First seen on the current Myvi and then the Aruz (in 2.0 form), ASA was most recently included in the Axia facelift that debut in September 2019. So, it’s no surprise that it makes an appearance in the Bezza, in the range topping AV spec.

ASA 2.0 includes Pre-Collision Warning (PCW), Pre-Collision Braking (PCB), Front Departure Alert (FDA) and Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC), all working with the assistance of a stereo camera located at the top of the windscreen. There’s no airbag info in the brochure (Axia continues to have two), but ABS/EBD is standard across the board, and VSC is standard on 1.3L models, which are the X and AV (1.0L G in MT or AT is the other option).

Also new to the model, which is very popular among ride hailing drivers, are LED headlamps, something that sets it apart from the Axia. Surprisingly, the Myvi-style headlamps are standard across the board – even the base 1.0L gets it. Other highlights in the flyer include a white illuminated meter panel (the design is also new) and keyless entry with push start (1.3L only).

Elsewhere in the kit department, the 1.3L gets gloss black and chrome trim on the front grille (gloss black and silver on 1.0L) and 15-inch alloys (14-inch on the 1.0L). Rear parking sensors are standard for all, but front corner sensors are for the 1.3L only. Apart from ASA 2.0, AV-exclusive items include retractable electric side mirrors with turn signals (non electric retract for the rest) and a reverse camera.

The latter should mean that the AV will be the only spec with a 2-DIN touchscreen head unit. The other variants should get a factory unit with integrated design. As for colours, the 2020 Bezza facelift will have a new option called Garnet Red to join five other colours. There appears to be another new colour in the brochure, but it’s not clear what it’s called.

Looks wise, as seen from spyshots of the car leaving P2’s Sg Choh base, the latest Bezza comes with very aggressive front and rear bumpers that has prominent faux vent cutouts. With reshaped headlamps (LEDs too of course) and front grille, facelifted cars will be easy to spot from the pre-facelift. Two-tone side skirts are standard for all variants.

There should be no change in the powertrain department. The 1KR-VE 1.0 litre three-cylinder VVT-i engine makes 67 hp/91 Nm, while the 1NR-VE 1.3 litre does 94 hp/121 Nm. Fuel economy is as good as a claimed 22 km/l with Eco Idle auto start-stop.

As for prices, the Bezza is now priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L models are auto-only – the 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980 while the AV sells for RM49,980. All prices are OTR without insurance. It’s a slight increase over the pre-facelift prices, but kit has increased as well.

By the way, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. That means that the new line-up has one less variant – four vs five – and the 1.3L MT has been dropped.

The launch should be just around the corner now, so stay tuned!

