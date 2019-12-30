In Cars, Perodua, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 30 December 2019 2:59 pm / 0 comments

It looks like the Perodua Bezza, which has been around since 2016, is getting a mid-life facelift, and given that examples of the refresh have been spotted on transporters heading out of Rawang in a number of sightings, it looks like it won’t be much longer before the sedan makes its official appearance.

Reader Ahmad Mukhlis sent in a set of spyshots, and the car has also been sighted in a separate set of photos posted on local site Car-Ideologi, and a number of exterior changes are clearly evident. There’s a new front bumper, the lines in the rakish design reminiscent of that seen on the Bezza concept from 2010, and the rear bumper has also been revised, now featuring faux vent cutouts and a diffuser in the same vein as that on the Myvi and facelifted Axia.

Elsewhere, expect the Bezza to get the same treatment as that given to the Axia facelift – this means ESP on more variants and the addition of ASA 2.0 on the range-topping version. We may also see changes to the rear back rest angle too.

The Bezza was given a mild update in 2017, less than a year after its debut. At that point, there was only one exterior change alongside some interior aesthetic changes, and this was an addition of a deeper skirt on the rear bumper to cover more of the underside of the car – the new bumper on the facelift looks to be a further improvement of this.

There should be no changes to the engine options or output – presently, the Bezza is available in 1.0 litre and 1.3 litre versions, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or four-speed automatic transmission. In the Bezza application, the 1KR-VE 1.0 litre three-cylinder VVT-i engine develops 67 hp at 6,000 rpm and 91 Nm at 4,400 rpm, while the 1NR-VE 1.3 litre mill offers 94 hp at 6,000 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.