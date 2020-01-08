In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 8 January 2020 6:12 pm / 2 comments

We’ve come to the first big launch of the year, and it’s the facelifted 2020 Perodua Bezza. There’s quite a bit that’s changed both inside and out, including some added kit – so to help you get a sense of what’s changed, we’ve prepared a helpful walk-around video tour of the refreshed sedan.

The nip and tuck comes right in the middle of the Bezza’s fourth year, and it gets aggressive new front and rear bumper designs that give it a more Myvi-esque look. All models now get LED headlights as standard, as well as new 14-inch alloy wheel options – both 1.3 litre models now share the same two-tone rollers. Inside, there are redesigned instrument cluster graphics and a new dashboard trim piece with a silver strip.

But the biggest change comes in the form of safety. The range-topping 1.3 AV model receives the Aruz‘s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 system that adds the Pre-Collision System with pedestrian detection, along with Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. The 1.3 X also receives the AV’s Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system.

The engine options remain the same as before, consisting of a 67 hp/91 Nm 1.0 litre VVT-i three-cylinder and a 94 hp/121 Nm 1.3 litre Dual VVT-i four-pot. The 1.0 litre gets a choice of a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed auto, but the former has been dropped for the 1.3 X.

That’s the facelifted Bezza in a nutshell, but if you want to get a deeper understanding of what has been changed, you can watch the video above and let our man Hafriz Shah take you through all of them. As always, you may let us know what you think in the comments after the jump.