The Perodua Bezza may just be over three years old, but during the time, over 184,000 units of the A-segment sedan have been sold, which is a testament to its popularity. For 2020, it gets quite a big revamp, from the aggressive new face to the improved Perodua Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0.
ASA 2.0 includes Pedestrian Detection up to 50 km/h, Pre-Collision Warning up to 100 km/h, Pre-Collision Braking up to 80 km/h, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. The latest car to get ASA 2.0 before the Bezza was the Axia facelift in September 2019, making it the most affordable car in Malaysia with AEB, and the Bezza the most affordable sedan to be such equipped.
On the mechanical side of things, nothing has changed, so the existing 1.0 litre three-cylinder VVT-i engine making 67 hp and 91 Nm and the 1.3 litre four-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine with 94 hp and 121 Nm continue propulsion duties. The larger NR engine gets Eco Idle auto start-stop, which helps fuel efficiency go as high as a claimed 22 km/l – a strong point for the Bezza. The 1.0L can be had with a five-speed manual or four-speed auto, while the 1.3L is auto-only.
For pricing, the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift is priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980, while the AV goes for RM49,980. Prices are slightly up from before, but equipment levels have gone up, too. Warranty is five years or 150,000 km. You can also read our full written review of the Bezza, here.
GALLERY: 2020 Perodua Bezza 1.0G facelift
GALLERY: 2020 Perodua Bezza 1.3AV facelift
Thank you Paultan team for another review of this Perodua Bezza FL. Everyone knows that this new Game-Changing Bezza FL is simply the best sedan in it’s class. So no wonder Bezza FL will Game the Saga FL Over
“But when it came to sedans, there was no small sedan from Daihatsu for Perodua to copy from. So they had to make their own and they did it but of course there will always be a lot of haters saying that this is just a ‘rebadged Toyota Etios’. Even the new Myvi, some people was saying it is a ‘rebadged Corolla’. Both of that are not true obviously, they are both original Perodua design.” Hafriz has spoken, Thank you Hafriz for your Game-Changing statement to debunk any Game Over fake news that Bezza is just a rebadged Etios. Now everyone knows the truth
The “rebadged Etios” claim was doubtful even from the beginning but I think some people are just trolling. However the case is, “they are both original Perodua design” and that’s that. Doesn’t qualify as a full-fledged carmaker yet. I think that was the argument from the beginning.
I remember Daihatsu Charade sedan car was sold here. Obviously Paul Tan didn’t know everything, neither did you realised Bezza is a rebadged Toyota Etios.
Proton Saga with Kia tranny way more superior.
We shall thank the Japanese on our knees that they allow us to build such a beautiful car on their platform, with their engines and gearboxes under their management.
Kesian. 30 years on and still Japan don’t allow Perodua to design their own cars. They don’t allow us to learn and ourselves so they can continue to keep us dumb and rip us off with outdated, overpriced but underspecced cars.
https://paultan.org/2020/01/24/driven-2020-perodua-bezza-1-0g-and-1-3av-review/
The link you shared is of the written review. Perhaps watch the video first before commenting?
Class leading A segment.
ASA 2.0 VSC, Leather Wrapped Steering.
175R15 like City mid high spec E spec
Supportive non slippery Luxurious leather with Alcantara-like fabric bits.
Compared to Mazda3, u get the better 2and row sofa I,e longer thigh support and more inclined seat.
Interior space as good as MK1 and MK2 City Jazz Vios
16to18km/L KL Subang drive, fuel saving from aluminium dual vvti E-AT and e-steering
Only USD13k in Malaysia.
Practical family sedan, keep it up.
Video review and written review. I like.
Thank you PT for updating the readers about your Game-Changing driven video of Bezza FL. Now readers, john as well as other P1 fanboys can watch this video after reading the previous written review
Neutralist and Unbiased Review.
“Love the Clear Pronounciations”.
PT Video’s Word for word Exactly similar to the written article earlier.
Nobody do that Though….
It’s a unique PT’s Tradition of producing both Written and Video Review for the same Article.
Good Job PT team for reviewing the new bezza. Address alot of thing comparing this to new saga. I for one really dont like the uncomfortable back seat. Now that they improved it abit i might decide to buy it over saga. Too bad stil no DRL to follow the latest trend.
The price is also quite expensive for a level entry car but of course if you think the RV and the FC compare to saga it should worth the price i think. We all know how bad saga RV is, and it will not change overnight even with geely recent good management performance.
The only thing left me undecided is the saga more comfortable driving experience vs bezza (perodua) overall good 3S company performance…
No it won’t. No way in hell a price difference of RM10k will make up the difference with Saga, FC they are about comparable as Saga could achieve 20km/L in real world test (unlike Bezza which is merely a quoted figure). Talking about RV you have your RM10k RV going with Saga in your pocket, invest that and your returns will be higher than any RV you get with Bezza. If going by comfy, Saga wins handsdown go try and see yourself. You will agree too.
I test drive saga 1.3 4AT at pj showroom, I reset the meter, I get 10.2km/L test drive fuel consumption only. PJ drive, no speeding road lagi tu. Back to my Altis 1.8, I reset it, I could get 11.5km/L.
The top FC figures, verified by scrutineers from the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF), were 4.98 litres per 100 km (20.1 km/l) for the Saga, 5.43 litres per 100 km (18.4 km/l) for the Persona and an event best 4.94 litres per 100 km (20.2 km/l) for the Iriz.
Hafriz said “Personally, I’ve already done the 1-Tank Adventure last year, so the fuel consumption part is not new to me. What is a genuine surprise however, is the 2019 Saga’s improved comfort and refinement qualities. It far exceeded my own expectations of what an affordable entry-level car can be”.
A total of 60 participants in 30 cars comprising of the 2019 Proton Iriz, Persona and Saga set off on a route that covered 650 km from Proton’s Centre Of Excellence HQ in Shah Alam to Johor Bahru and back.
All cars managed to complete the 650 km fuel economy challenge portion of the event. The best theoretical maximum range achieved, based on the 40 litre fuel tank size of the Protons, was 809 km
https://paultan.org/2019/09/18/proton-1-tank-adventure-drivers-complete-650-km-route-best-iriz-and-saga-breached-20-km-l-mark
