29 January 2020

The Perodua Bezza may just be over three years old, but during the time, over 184,000 units of the A-segment sedan have been sold, which is a testament to its popularity. For 2020, it gets quite a big revamp, from the aggressive new face to the improved Perodua Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0.

ASA 2.0 includes Pedestrian Detection up to 50 km/h, Pre-Collision Warning up to 100 km/h, Pre-Collision Braking up to 80 km/h, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. The latest car to get ASA 2.0 before the Bezza was the Axia facelift in September 2019, making it the most affordable car in Malaysia with AEB, and the Bezza the most affordable sedan to be such equipped.

On the mechanical side of things, nothing has changed, so the existing 1.0 litre three-cylinder VVT-i engine making 67 hp and 91 Nm and the 1.3 litre four-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine with 94 hp and 121 Nm continue propulsion duties. The larger NR engine gets Eco Idle auto start-stop, which helps fuel efficiency go as high as a claimed 22 km/l – a strong point for the Bezza. The 1.0L can be had with a five-speed manual or four-speed auto, while the 1.3L is auto-only.

For pricing, the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift is priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980, while the AV goes for RM49,980. Prices are slightly up from before, but equipment levels have gone up, too. Warranty is five years or 150,000 km. You can also read our full written review of the Bezza, here.

