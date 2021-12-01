In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / 1 December 2021 12:47 pm / 2 comments

Yesterday, Peugeot launched the new 2008 in Thailand, fully-imported from Malaysia. Now, Stellantis has announced that the first units of the B-segment SUV have rolled out of its plant in Gurun, Kedah for the country, with other right- and left-hand-drive markets (presumably including Malaysia) to get the car later on.

As previously reported, the car is powered by a 1.2 litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder engine. It’s the same mill used in the previous 2008, albeit uprated to produce an extra 18 PS and 15 Nm of torque at 130 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the front wheels.

It’s also been confirmed that the CKD 2008 will indeed be offered with autonomous emergency braking as standard (the first for a local Peugeot model since the 2015 308), along with the previously-announced forward collision warning. Other safety features include lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam, a driver attention monitor, six airbags and stability control.

The CKD 2008 is offered solely in Allure trim and comes with full-LED headlights with “triple claw” daytime running lights, 17-inch Salamanca two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, single-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a ten-inch digital instrument display, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers and a reverse camera.

Stellantis says that the CKD 2008 has undergone 200,000 km of specific endurance and quality testing in our unique climate and environment conditions. The conglomerate’s manufacturing team in Malaysia has used dynamic online tools and methodologies and collaborated with others in China and Europe to meet production timelines while upholding the company’s global manufacturing and quality standards, it adds.

“What we’ve been able to achieve at the Gurun plant in Malaysia over the past few months is a great achievement, and we are now focused on continuing the momentum to keep up with the increased customer demand for locally-manufactured Peugeot vehicles in the region,” said senior vice president of ASEAN and general distributors Christophe Musy.

Stellantis took full control of the Gurun facility from Naza in October, and although the factory was closed as part of the nationwide movement control order earlier this year, more than 170 employees have returned to work. The group says it is working with 50 local suppliers and is planning to ramp up production for the remainder of 2021 to meet regional demand.

With Thailand already getting the new 2008, it’s very likely that we will receive the car very soon, mirroring the release schedule of the facelifted 3008 and 5008. The new driver assists are particularly welcome additions, even if they are rather basic. Are you looking forward to the launch of the 2008 in Malaysia?