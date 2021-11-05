In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2021 6:49 pm / 0 comments

Like the Toyota Innova, the Hilux in Malaysia has also been given a minor update, with both the 2.4V AT 4×4 and 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 now coming with dual-zone climate control as standard instead of the previous single-zone system.

Besides this revision, the spec sheet remains the same for all other variants. The line-up kicks off with the Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 (RM92,880), while the remaining four options are double cabs, including the 2.4E AT 4×4 (RM108,880), 2.4G MT 4×4 (RM111,880), 2.4V AT 4×4 (RM133,880) and the range-topping 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 (RM146,880).

These prices are on-the-road without insurance and are unchanged from when the facelifted Hilux was first launched here last October. Sales tax is also included as pick-up trucks are excluded from the government’s sales tax exemption.

The 2.8 Rogue is the only one that gets a 1G-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine rated at 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque, while the other variants get a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit making 150 PS and 400 Nm. Variants with a “AT” designation get a six-speed automatic transmission, while those with “MT” have a manual gearbox instead.

Part-time four-wheel drive with an automatic disconnecting differential and rear differential lock is standard across the board, but only the 2.4V and 2.8 Rogue benefit from an automatic limited-slip differential.