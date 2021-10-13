In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 October 2021 11:34 am / 2 comments

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been sold out in Australia, where all 240 units of its initial allocation for the country has been spoken for, according to Car Expert. This figure is some way short of the initial 400-unit reportedly earmarked for the country, and even so, there will be no additional units to be made available for this market until early 2022.

The automaker’s Australian arm stated that it intends to release a second allocation of the Ioniq 5 for the market once it has “clear visibility of vehicle supply,” which is likely to be early 2022, the company said. Hyundai is one of numerous carmakers that have been affected by the global semiconductor chip shortage, even if Hyundai had actively stockpiled the chips earlier on.

Hyundai will release an additional run of vehicles for the Australian market once continued production has been scheduled in order to “ensure reasonable delivery timeframes” for its customers, it said. This follow-up batch is expected to comprise 160 units to complete the initial batch of 400 units for the country, with more to follow after that, reported Car Expert.

With an initial batch of deposits for 70 units already collected, the remaining 170 of the total 240 units were sold in just over two hours, Hyundai told Car Expert, overwhelming the carmaker’s website. The Ioniq 5 is sold in Australia in two variants – a 218 PS single-motor rear-wheel-drive, and a 306 PS dual-motor AWD, both with similar equipment specifications and the same 7.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Its 400-volt and 800-volt-capable electrical architecture means that the Ioniq 5 battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC fast charger, or equivalent to an additional 100 km of range (WLTP) from just five minutes of charging. The AWD version does 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the 2WD with the 72.6 kWh battery gets the longest range at 470 km to 480 km on the WLTP cycle.

In Australia, the Ioniq 5 is priced at AUD$71,900 (RM219,532) for the 2WD version, and AUD$75,900 (RM231,746) for the AWD version.

