In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 4 February 2020 10:25 am / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Taigun has broke cover in India, shown in the run-up to Auto Expo 2020 event that will start in Delhi on Thursday. It’s officially the Taigun Concept, but the car appears pretty much production ready. That won’t be happening very soon though – Autocar India reports that it will only go on sale in the second half of 2021.

The original Taigun concept surfaced in 2012, and it stood out because of its size – 3.86 metres long and 1.73 metres wide, with a 2.47 metre wheelbase. You’d think that a sub-4m SUV would be perfect for India, but today’s Taigun isn’t that sort of car. Instead, it’s based on the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Now, the T-Cross that debut in late 2018 is Wolfsburg’s smallest SUV, but it’s nowhere near as small as the original Taigun idea. In fact, India’s Taigun is based on a stretched version of the T-Cross – its 2,651 mm wheelbase is 100 mm longer than the European T-Cross, with an emphasis on rear-seat space and comfort. The generous 205 mm of ground clearance is also made for India.

Also changed from the T-Cross is the SUV’s face, which looks more formal and “premium” here; the more ornate and chrome-rich look reminds this writer of our Tiguan Highline. The rear end gets a mask of a light cluster that gives the VW some character. D-pillar graphics and chunky wheels aside, this looks showroom ready.

The local report mentions that the production model will sit on Volkswagen’s India-specific MQB A0 IN platform along with a Skoda sister SUV, previewed by the Vision IN concept. Autocar adds that while VWs have always been on the pricey side of the market, the Taigun will feature keen pricing thanks to cost-rationalisation and higher localisation.

Despite that, the production Taigun is expected to come with a high-tech 130 hp 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine with cylinder deactivation. There won’t be a diesel option, but VW is looking at CNG as an alternative. Wolfsburg is looking at goodies such as a digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch touchscreen and top level safety.

