In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Mick Chan / 4 February 2020 11:57 am / 0 comments

The Skoda Vision IN concept has been unveiled ahead of the India Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi, showcased as a preview of a model that will go into production for the Indian market. The Vision IN concept is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0-IN architecture, the suffix denoting the MQB A0 platform that has been adapted for the Indian market.

Measuring 4,256 mm long, 1,589 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,671 mm, though its width has not been stated. For context, the 2019 Skoda Scala that is also based on the MQB A0 platform measures 4,362 mm long, 1,793 mm wide and 1,471 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,649 mm, which in turn makes the Scala 104 mm shorter, 6 mm wider, 19 mm lower and 29 mm shorter of wheelbase compared to the Volkswagen Golf.

Exterior visual cues at the front of the Vision IN concept include LED headlamps, illuminated crystal in the grille, L-shaped LED modules for the indicators and daytime running lights as well as LED fog lamps. The lower edge of the front bumper features aluminium-look trim, along with dark plastic cladding which features along the front bumper, wheelarches, side sills and across the rear bumper for the rugged crossover look.

Motive power for the Vision IN concept is supplied by a 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This setup powers the concept crossover from 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, and on to a top speed of 195 km/h. Rolling stock is a set of 19-inch wheels shod in 235/45 tyres.

The interior of the Vision IN concept brings together new technologies and materials with “traditional Indian craftsmanship and Bohemian crystal glass art”, says Skoda. Interior upholstery is a combination of rhubarb leather, oak leather and Pinatex, a synthetic leather alternative produced from waste pineapple leaves. These are used alongside traditional materials such as sustainable genuine leather that is made without chromium, according to the company.

Instrumentation in the Vision IN concept is via a Virtual Cockpit digital display, and this is joined by a 12.3-inch central infotainment display top the dashboard. The front seat occupants can interface with the infotainment system’s digital assistant via a crystal button atop the dashboard as they would with the central screen, says Skoda.

The digital direction taken by interior of the Vision IN concept enables more space to be liberated with the use of an electronic gear selector and an electromechanical parking brake in place of the traditional gear lever and hand brake lever for a smaller and tidier centre console, says Skoda, and allows the inclusion of several new storage compartments.

The 2,671 mm wheelbase in the Vision IN concept allows for generous interior space, says the automaker, and the second row can be converted from a three-seat configuration into two single seats with a centre console. Here, chrome-free leather is used for the seat upholstery along with real wood for trim. The floor mats are made from Pinatex, while the roof lining in the concept is trimmed in recycled plastic fibres.

The Vision IN concept previews a production model that will arrive on the market early next year, says Skoda, and it will be the first production model to use the localised-for-India MQB A0-IN platform when it debuts. This will be joined on the Indian market later in 2021 by a sister model, the Volkswagen Taigun, also based on the market-specific MQB A0-IN platform.

The Vision IN concept is part of the INDIA 2.0 project that is spearheaded by Skoda for the Volkswagen Group’s campaign for the Indian market, which saw the opening of the company’s Technology Centre in Pune, India in January last year. This site is hoped to aid the company in achieving up to 95% localisation of Indian-market products, and the technology centre is the first major step in the INDIA 2.0 project that saw the joint investment of around 250 million euros (RM1.14 billion) by Skoda and the Volkswagen Group.