29 July 2021 1:52 pm

The second-generation Subaru BRZ has officially gone on sale in Japan, nearly four months after making its debut. Pre-tax pricing for the rear-wheel drive coupe starts from 2,800,000 yen (RM108k) for the entry-level variant, and goes up to 3,120,000 yen (RM120k) for the range topper.

There are two trim levels available at launch, each of which is offered with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic (with Sport mode) transmission. Motive power comes from the FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine with Toyota’s D-4S direct and port injection system, producing 235 PS at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm.

Subaru’s EyeSight advanced driver assist system is standard for automatic variants, which includes autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control with all-speed tracking function. The BRZ will be built at the automaker’s Gunma plant in Japan (alongside the yet-to-be-launched GR86), and Subaru is targeting a monthly sales of 500 units.

Now, just to recap, the BRZ measures 4,265 mm (+25 mm from before) long, 1,775 mm wide, 1,310 mm (-10 mm) tall, and a wheelbase length of 2,575 mm (+5 mm). The new body is apparently more aerodynamic, thanks to the air ducts in the front bumper and the air curtains.

Like the first-generation model, the BRZ bears great resemblance to the GR86, though features unique to the Subaru include the C-shaped LED DRLs in the headlights, the hexagonal-shaped grille and chunkier air duct trims. Other than that, the twins are pretty much identical, and they sit on 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the dashboard layout remains fairly simplistic, but features touchscreen infotainment display beneath the horizontal centre air vents. There’s also a configurable seven-inch TFT LCD digital instrument cluster, piano-key switches and dials for the HVAC system, and a multi-function steering wheel.

There is also a range of Subaru STI accessories to spice things up, such as a full body kit consisting of front, side and rear under spoilers, LED light guides for the front air ducts, side air outlet garnish, roof garnish, and a boot lid spoiler trim. The optional 18-inch BBS wheels look quite fetching, and you can also specify the carbon-fibre spoiler, a performance muffler and performance strut bars.