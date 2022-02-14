In Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 14 February 2022 1:03 pm / 1 comment

The finalists for the 2022 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) have been announced, with 10 models having been shortlisted for the top prize in this year’s awards. Asian manufacturers are well represented in this edition, supplying seven of the candidates. Korean models head the list with four, in this case the Genesis G70, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Tucson and Kia EV6.

Japanese entrants are the 11th-gen Honda Civic, second-gen Lexus NX and Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ, which share double billing. Rounding off the list are the Audi Q4 e-tron, Cupra Formentor and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In the World Urban Car category, the Dacia Sandero, Opel Mokka, Renault Kiger, Toyota Yaris Cross and Volkswagen Taigun will battle it out for that particular title, while the World Luxury Car award will see the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW iX, Genesis GV70, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Volvo C40 Recharge duke it out for the gong.

As for the World Performance Car award, the five finalists are the Audi e-tron GT, BMW M3 / M4, Porsche 911 GT3, Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ and the Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R. In the World Car Design of the Year category, the Audi e-tron GT, Ford Mustang Mach E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz EQS will go head-to-head to determine which is the visual standout for the year.

The WCOTY is also opening up a new category for electric vehicles, showing how quickly electrification is making inroads. The five finalists in the new category are the Audi e-tron GT, BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS and two of the main WCOTY finalists, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The shortlisted 10 WCOTY candidates will be whittled down to three next month, and the winner – along with other category champs – will be announced in April at the New York International Auto Show. Last year’s World Car of the Year was the Volkswagen ID.4, which finished ahead of the Honda e and Toyota Yaris, the 2021 European Car of the Year.