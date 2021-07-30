In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 July 2021 12:26 pm / 1 comment

Audi has introduced two new variants of the Q4 e-tron to provide customers with more options, with both being available to order now in Europe.

First up, there’s the new Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron with a base price of 49,500 euros (RM248,746), which is capable of providing 534 km of range following the WLTP test cycle. The German automaker says this is not only more than all other Q4 e-tron variants, but also the most out of all of its electric models.

This is made possible thanks to a battery with a gross energy capacity of 82 kWh (76.6 kWh net), which powers an electric motor fitted to the rear axle that provides 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. In this configuration, the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron takes 8.5 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a limited top speed of 160 km/h.

The other variant being revealed is the Q4 45 e-tron quattro listed at 50,900 euros (RM255,780) and comes with all-wheel drive as standard. The two electric motors at either axle provide a combined 265 PS (261 hp or 195 kW) and 425 Nm, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed capped at 180 km/h. The Q4 45 e-tron quattro uses the same 82-kWh battery as the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron, but has a shorter range due to its dual-motor setup.

Both variants launched come with an 11-kW onboard AC charger and also support DC charging up to 125 kW, with the latter requiring just 38 minutes to get the battery from a 5-80% state of charge. Other available variants include the Q4 50 e-tron quattro, which has a dual-motor setup that delivers 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 460 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed identical to the Q4 45 e-tron quattro.

There’s also the Q4 35 e-tron with a rear electric motor rated at 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 310 Nm. Unlike the higher-spec variant. Unlike the higher-spec variants, the base option’s battery has a gross energy capacity of just 55 kWh (51.5 kWh net). It’s 0-100 km/h time is the slowest of the bunch at nine seconds, although the top speed is 160 km/h.