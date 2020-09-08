In Cars, Dacia, International News / By Mick Chan / 8 September 2020 4:27 pm / 4 comments

Dacia has unveiled a trio of new models, the Sandero, Sandero Stepway and the Logan, which have been overhauled with new designs. Complete details and a full gallery will be available at the end of this month, but for now the updated trio of models will offer ‘increased style, equipment and versatility’ whilst staying true to the core values of simplicity and reliability, said Dacia.

The Sandero hatchback gets a sleeker look thanks to a more sloping front windscreen and A-pillars, as well as a lower and more flowing roof line. The Sandero’s new visual poise is complemented by wider wheel tracks front and rear, and the wheels are now closer to be more flushed with the edges of the bodywork, and looks lower than the previous car as a result despite unchanged ground clearance.

The Sandero Stepway crossover is distinguished by a ribbed bonnet that sports a more domed shape, along with a chromed Stepway logo and curved fenders around its fog lamps, altogether contributing a wider look for a sportier stance than the old model. Meanwhile, the Logan has grown longer to offer a more spacious cabin, and the new sedan now sports a smaller window glass area to look less slab-sided.

The top-hinged door handles are now replaced by more modern items, and all three now wear a Y-shaped signature for their front and rear lights. As for the interior of the three new models, equipment details will be forthcoming, though the images here depict an upright screen on the dashboards on each model here, which means that infotainment will most likely be brought up to date with the latest from the Renault Clio.

In terms of safety equipment, all three here appear to feature a radar housing in each front bumper, suggesting that there will at least be provision for radar-guided active safety systems, which is a rather advanced – and welcome – bit of safety kit, considering that the Sandero and Logan here appear in these pictures to retain rear drum brakes.

Powertrain details, too will follow in the late September reveal of further information on the new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models, though the trio can be expected to feature a selection of three-cylinder turbo petrol and four-cylinder diesel engines. For comparison, the previous Sandero Stepway was offered with a 898 cc, 90 hp/135 Nm turbo three-pot, and a 1.5 litre 90 hp/220 Nm dCi diesel.

