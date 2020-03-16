In Cars, Dacia, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 16 March 2020 3:24 pm / 0 comments

The forthcoming Dacia Logan has now been sighted undergoing cold-weather tests, and it is a natural progression as the hatchback it is based on, the Sandero has also commenced testing earlier.

Both the Logan and Sandero will be built upon a simplified version of the CMF-B platform which underpins the Renault Clio, which will see the budget-oriented brand improve upon the handling and safety levels of the outgoing models. On the powertrain front, the Logan is expected to continue with the same range of three-cylinder petrol and four-pot diesel engines, with front-wheel-drive to be the sole layout.

While only the exterior of the forthcoming Dacia Logan has been photographed, its interior has been said feature a tablet-like infotainment setup like in the next Sandero, and engine options will naturally be shared with the Sandero hatchback.

Given the commonalities between the Dacia Logan and Sandero, both models are expected debut at the same time, which is currently expected to take place at the Paris Motor Show this October. Successors to the Dacia Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV are also in the works, though it is unclear at this point if these will join the sedan and hatch duo, or arrive next year.