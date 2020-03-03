In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, SEAT / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2020 12:00 pm / 0 comments

Following shortly after the debut of the Cupra Leon and less than a month after the Cupra Ateca is the Spanish firm’s take on the performance SUV formula with the Cupra Formentor, which is the first model developed exclusively for the Cupra brand, according to the company.

Two powertrain options are offered with the Formentor, one being a 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged petrol unit producing 310 PS and 400 Nm of torque, sending drive to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch shift-by-wire DSG transmission, with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

The other is a 1.4 litre TSI turbo petrol plug-in hybrid with 245 PS and 400 Nm of torque in total system output, which comes from a 150 PS internal combustion engine and a 115 PS electric drive motor fed by a 15 kWh battery pack, offering an EV range of 50 km.

Measuring 4,450 mm long, 1,839 mm wide and 1,511 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm, the Cupra Formentor has a luggage capacity of 450 litres, and is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform for the transverse-engine powertrain layout. Rolling stock as standard is a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, which house 18-inch Brembo brakes.

Both powertrain options include the Volkswagen Group’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) setup, which grants the driver control over various drive modes. Infotainment comes courtesy of a 12-inch screen setup which integrates voice and gesture control, combining the Full Link system with Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity and Android Auto.

Other connectivity options include USB or Bluetooth, while a Connect app brings online services into the Formentor via an embedded SIM card for additional downloadable apps, online radio and an expanding range of functions enabling users to have access to remote data and control of the vehicle.

A smartphone app grants users access to information such as driving data, parking information and vehicle status, while speed alerts can also be set through the app. For the plug-in hybrid version of the Formentor, the smartphone app additionally enables drivers to manage the vehicle’s charging process and air-conditioning controls remotely.

Level 2 autonomous driving is offered in the Formentor, says the automaker, with the crossover offering predictive adaptive cruise control, Emergency Assist, Travel Assist as well as side and exit assist.

Inside, the Formentor interior features copper detailing with dark brushed aluminium, while the bucket seats are trimmed in genuine leather, available in Black and Petrol Blue finishes. The dashboard is designed to have a floating appearance, accentuated by a horizontal full LED wraparound ambient lighting setup. This also serves as a visual cue for the driver and occupants in terms of blind spot detection as well as exit assist.

Complementing the interior is a set of exterior paint colours including the ‘soft’ and metallic finishes Urban Silver, Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech and Candy White, along with special paint finishes Graphene Grey, Dark Camouflage and Desire Red. These are joined by two matte paint options, Petrol Blue matte and Magnetic Tech matte.

Customer deliveries of the Cupra Formentor are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year. Pricing has yet to be revealed, though it is expected to be higher than the £36,780 (RM197,720) starting point for the Cupra Ateca, according to Autocar.