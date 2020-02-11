In Cars, International News, SEAT / By Matthew H Tong / 11 February 2020 11:17 am / 0 comments

Cupra has officially launched the Ateca Limited Edition in the UK, featuring a sportier design, new swathes of grey, and some performance upgrades. Production is limited to just 100 units, and prices start at £42,120 (RM225k) for the Rhodium Grey finish, and £45,160 (RM242k) for the exclusive Graphene Grey with Akrapovic exhaust system.

Of the 100, just 20 units will be fitted with the titanium Akrapovic exhaust, which reduces 7 kg in overall weight. The exhaust offers improved performance and a more visceral aural experience. All units are powered by the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine from the VW Group, producing 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. A seven-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) is standard, sending drive to all four wheels.

For performance figures, the Ateca sprints from nought to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds before topping out at 245 km/h. CO2 emissions is rated between 192 to 201 grammes per km, whereas average fuel consumption is claimed to be 8.5 to 8.9 litres per km – both figures are based on the WLTP cycle.

Cupra is also offering the Ateca limited edition with ABT Sportsline upgrade pack, which bumps output to 350 PS and 440 Nm of torque. This improves mid range torque and response, but the century sprint time is unchanged at 4.9 seconds. Top speed, however, is up slightly at 255 km/h.

In terms of design, the limited edition SUV gets new 20-inch copper alloy wheels, copper-threaded carbon-fibre rear spoiler which improves aerodynamic performance, and copper thread mirror caps with the Cupra script. The brakes are uprated to 18-inch Brembo units as well.

Inside, the copper CF theme continues, adorning the dash inserts and climate control panel. What’s more unique is the exclusive Petrol Blue Alcantara bucket sport seats with heating function.