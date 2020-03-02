In Cars, International News, SEAT / By Matthew H Tong / 2 March 2020 12:49 pm / 2 comments

Meet the latest addition to the Cupra range, the 2020 Cupra Leon. The high-performance hatch is available with two body styles, either a five-door hatch or estate, and both are designed, developed and will be produced in Barcelona at the automaker’s facilities in Martorell.

Now, the Cupra Leon can be had with a range of performance-oriented petrol engines, starting with the 2.0 litre TSI engine. The base tune is 245 PS and 370 Nm, but there’s a hotter 300 PS and 400 Nm variant as well. Both versions are front-wheel drive and features an integrated electronic limited slip differential.

The range-topping petrol model also uses the same engine, but tuned to make 310 PS and 400 Nm of torque. This engine is exclusive to the estate model, which also gets the brand’s 4Drive all-wheel drive system with integrated electro-hydraulic multi-disc traction system.

A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission is standard, and the gear shifter uses shift-by-wire technology. Cupra did not specify the performance figures for the Leon trio, but claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds and 250 km/h top speed. This is likely in reference to the top AWD model, then.

There’s also the sole eHybrid plug-in hybrid model, which uses a 1.4 litre TSI engine (150 PS, 250 Nm) that’s married to an electric motor and 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The combined output is 245 PS and 400 Nm of torque, and a full charge provides an electric-only range of up to 60 km (based on WLTP cycle).

For charging, Cupra says the battery can be juiced up in 3.5 hours when plugged into a 3.6 kW AC Wall box, or six hours from a 230-volt domestic socket. CO2 emissions is said to be below 50 grammes per km (WLTP cycle).

Other performance bits include Adaptive Chassis Control with four drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Cupra, and Individual), MacPherson strut suspension up front and multi-link system at the back, and huge 370 mm Brembo brakes. The car’s electronic power assisted steering (EPAS) system is also the most progressive yet.

Compared to the Seat Leon, the Cupra Leon sits 25 mm lower on the front axle and 20 mm lower at the back, translating to a lower centre of gravity. The front tracks measure 1,545 mm, while the back is 1,516 mm.

Visually, the sporty hatch gets a strong radiator grille with a large front splitter and air intakes. Full LED front and rear “coast-to-coast” lights are standard, as are LED turn signals and LED puddle lamps. A total of nine exterior colours are available, including two special finishes (Desire Red and Graphene Grey) as well as two exclusive matte paint options (Magnetic Tech Matte and Petrol Blue Matte).

Wheel options include an 18-inch set as standard, but Cupra-specific 19-inch alloys (available in black/copper or black/silver finishes) can be had as well. Cupra also says the Leon’s aerodynamics have been improved by 8% compared to the outgoing model.

Inside, the cockpit is predominantly black, but comes with the Cupra brand’s signature copper accents. The driver gets a sporty three-spoke steering wheel with integrated engine push-start button, plus a fully digital interactive instrument display with a customisable interface. It can be programmed to show the rev counter, current power and torque delivery, turbo pressure and G-force accelerometer.

Over to the centre, you’ll find a 10-inch freestanding touchscreen “Retina display” with 3D online navigation (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard), Qi wireless smartphone charging tray, and customers get a choice of two sports bucket seats. The “Sharp Code Cupra Tech” features fabric upholstery with PVC coverings, while the “Genuine Cupra Timeless” pack adds a black leather or Petrol Blue textile.

Customers of the Cupra Leon can also download the Seat Connect app, offering a variety of remote control functions, including the ability to monitor the vehicle’s status. The PHEV model will get additional readings, including the ability to pre-condition the climate control. A built-in eSIM provides the eCall service, which directly contacts emergency services should an incident occur.

Lastly, for safety, the Cupra Leon gets Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC; works via GPS data delivered from the navigation system and front-mounted camera and Traffic Sign Recognition), Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Assist Plus, Emergency Assist 3.0 with braking function, Blind Spot Detection, and more.