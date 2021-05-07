In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 May 2021 10:02 am / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia is set to introduce a new variant of the G12 7 Series LCI in the country, with a teaser hinting at the arrival of the 740Le xDrive M Sport version in showrooms this week, specifically from tomorrow. As is the case with the 740Le xDrive Pure Excellence, which has been in the market since 2019, the M Sport version will go on sale here in locally-assembled CKD form.

While the pricing hasn’t been revealed, the word on the grapevine says that it should be around RM30k more than the Design Pure Excellence, which presently retails for RM569,052 with the current SST exemption that is in place until June 30.

UPDATE: Just a couple of minutes after this story was published, BMW Malaysia sent out a release announcing the debut of the car. The G12 BMW 740Le xDrive M Sport is priced at RM591,503 on-the-road without insurance, with SST exemption. This makes the M Sport RM22,451 more expensive than the Design Pure Excellence.

However, all the bits regarding the variant’s specifications are available, courtesy of a product document that has been sighted by this publication. Visually, the external differences from the Pure Excellence version are led by a M Sport aerodynamic package, which includes a new, more aggressively-styled front bumper. Also to be found are BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line elements.

Additionally, the new variant comes equipped with an M Sport brake system and wears a different wheel design. While it continues to ride on 19-inch units, those on the M Sport are light alloy double-spoke Style 647 M bicolour units with mixed profile runflat tyres (the Design Pure Excellence is fitted with Style 630 bicolour wheels). Otherwise, the exterior kitbag is identical, with BMW Laserlight with Adaptive headlamps and high-beam assistant present, among other things.

Inside, an M Sport steering and Fine Line Black with metal effect high-gloss fine-wood trim distinguish the M Sport. As it is with the 740Le Design Pure Excellence, the equipment list includes Nappa leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, electrically-powered sunshades and a BMW Display Key.

Other items include a head-up display and Live Cockpit Professional, which consists of two displays, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a centrally-located 10.25-inch control display, along with staples such as gesture control, BMW Connected Package Professional and BMW Navigation system Professional. Also on, a 16-speaker, 460-watt Harmon Kardon surround sound system, dual 10-inch rear seat monitors and a seven-inch Touch Command tablet.

As before, a B58B30 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six offers 286 PS (282 hp) from 5,000-6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500-3,500 rpm, and this works together with an electric motor delivering 113 PS at 3,170 rpm and 265 Nm from 0-2,700 rpm. Total system output remains at 394 PS and 600 Nm, allowing the hybrid 7er the ability to do the 0-100 km/h run in 5.1 seconds and accomplish a 250 km/h top speed.

No changes either to the safety and driving assistance tech. The car features six airbags (front, side, head/curtain for the front and rear seats) and a Driving Assistant Professional package, which bundles among a host of items active cruise control with stop and go function, lane departure warning, lane change assistant and warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB) and lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection.

In June last year, the earlier Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant was upgraded to Parking Assistant Plus on the 740Le xDrive Design Pure Excellence, while the rear view camera was upped into a unit offering Surround View, and these of course are to be found on the M Sport.

Four exterior colours are available for the 740Le xDrive M Sport – Mineral White, Bernina Grey, Donington Grey and Carbon Black Metallic. As for interior colour schemes, extended contents Black or Cognac are the options for the Nappa leather upholstery, similar to that on the Design Pure Excellence. More on the car, including its price, soon.