In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 May 2021 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Earlier today, just after we ran the story about its pending arrival, BMW Malaysia officially introduced the G12 740Le xDrive M Sport in the country. Like the 740Le xDrive Design Pure Excellence that went on sale here in 2019, the M Sport version arrives as a locally-assembled CKD model.

The particular route introduces a M Sport package containing equipment worth RM25,000 to the plug-in hybrid. Externally, there’s an M Sport aerodynamic package, which includes a new, more aggressively-styled front bumper with larger air intakes and an M-specific kidney grille, in which the side sections of the kidney struts and air flaps are done in black, while the front side of the kidney struts is finished in satinised aluminium.

Also fitted, a more striking rocker panel, M designtation badging on the front fender and M-specific exhaust tailpipe finishers in chrome, as well as BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line elements. The car also features an M Sport brake system with blue callipers and a different 19-inch wheel design than the Design Pure Excellence, riding on light alloy double-spoke Style 647 M bicolour units with mixed profile runflat tyres.

Inside, unique to the variant is an M steering wheel, an M-specific vehicle key and fine-wood trim in Fineline Black with metal effect high-gloss. Individual roof-lining in Alcantara Anthracite and M designation door sill finishers complete the additional kit.

Elsewhere, the equipment list is similar to its sibling, with Nappa leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, electrically-powered sunshades, a 16-speaker, 460-watt Harmon Kardon surround sound system, dual 10-inch rear seat monitors and a Comfort Access tailgate. Also on, a head-up display and Live Cockpit Professional, along with staples such as gesture control, BMW Connected Package Professional and BMW Navigation system Professional.

The powertrain remains unchanged, with a B58B30 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six offering 286 PS (282 hp) from 5000-6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500-3,500 rpm working together with an electric motor delivering 113 PS at 3,170 rpm and 265 Nm from 0-2,700 rpm. As previously, total system output is 394 PS and 600 Nm, and performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed.

As for safety and driving assistance tech, the car is equipped with six airbags (front, side, head/curtain for the front and rear seats) and a Driving Assistant Professional package, which bundles among a host of items active cruise control with stop and go function, lane departure warning, lane change assistant and warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB) and lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection.

In June last year, the earlier Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant was upgraded to Parking Assistant Plus for the 740Le xDrive Design Pure Excellence, while the rear view camera was upped into a unit offering Surround View, and these of course are to be found here as well.

Four exterior colours are available for the 740Le xDrive M Sport – Mineral White, Bernina Grey with Amber effect, Donington Grey and Carbon Black Metallic. As for interior colour schemes, extended contents Black or Cognac are the two available options for the Nappa leather upholstery, as it was before.

Click to enlarge.

Finally, pricing. The G12 BMW 740Le xDrive M Sport is priced at RM566,803 on-the-road without insurance, with SST exemption until June 30. This price is inclusive of the M Sport pack and with a standard two-year warranty. With an extended warranty (five-years, unlimited mileage) and service (five-year/100,000 km) package, the price of the car is RM591,503.

The actual breakdown of the pricing to get to that is as follows. As shown in the price list, the base 740Le xDrive goes for RM544,352 with a two-year warranty and RM569,052 with the extended warranty and service package. The M Sport pack is listed at RM25,000, but it actually works out to RM22,451 with some form of discounting in both cases when added to the pricing of the car to make it an M Sport version.

The above pricing factors in the ongoing sales tax relief, which is at 100% for the CKD model, valid until June 30. After which, the 740Le xDrive will retail at a base price of RM574,100, which when added with the M Sport pack becomes RM599,100. With the extended warranty and service package, the car will be priced at RM598,800. Add in the M Sport pack and the final price for the M Sport variant is RM623,800.