In Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 March 2022 4:39 pm / 0 comments

It’s the second and final day for the 2022 running of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) at the Setia City Convention Centre, which is happening right now and concludes at 7pm today. Taking part in the expo is Jaguar Land Rover, and the British brands are showcasing their current models, plus one up-and-coming.

Jaguar is showcasing its XE and XF sedans at PACE this weekend, and both are powered by the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine offering 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. These outputs are sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the XF brings the added reassurance of all-wheel-drive.

For the XE, this powertrain combination offers performance to the tune of 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Paired to these credentials is the R-Dynamic trim that gives the XE an even sportier appearance with a front bumper that now wears more prominently sculpted inlets, while its rear end gets dark mesh on its rear valance. Owners will get to pair this kit with a selection of wheel designs.

Starting from RM395,831, the Jaguar XE packs technology including a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, while infotainment offers wireless mobile device connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Here, you’ll get wireless charging too, and Smart Settings enable personalisation of individual drivers’ preferences such as for seat and mirror positioning, audio as well as climate control settings.

Step up to the Jaguar XF, and here you’ll get a host of active safety features including lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, driver condition monitor as well as the 3D surround camera. A rear collision monitor and adaptive cruise control come as part of the Driver Assist pack in the XF, as do blind spot assist and the rear traffic monitor as well as the clear exit monitor.

Representing the Land Rover brand is the L663-generation Land Rover Defender starting from RM798,800, which is present in the 110 bodystyle that was launched last October. Here, the Malaysian market receives the all-aluminium monocoque off-roader with a choice of two petrol engines – the 300 PS/400 Nm P300 2.0 litre Ingenium petrol engine, and the mild-hybrid P400 3.0 litre Ingenium inline-six petrol engine.

There’s lots on offer in the Defender here, though for starters, the HSE specification offered brings Matrix LED headlights with signature DRLs, LED tail lights, Alpine roof lights and a sliding panoramic roof, while rolling stock is a set of 20-inch Style 5098 five-spoke wheels.

Infotainment in the L663 Defender comes courtesy of 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen and a 400 watt, 10-speaker Meridian sound system, and also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The exterior camera system offers assistance not just when parking, but also when tackling off-road terrain; ClearSight Ground View shows a video feed that enables the driver to virtually ‘look through’ the Defender’s bodywork, and at the terrain below.

Keen on the Defender’s combination of technology and utility, but also thinking you might prefer two fewer doors? Have a peek at the Defender 90. The pair of Defenders, including the concealed one, aren’t the only SUVs at the Land Rover stand, as there’s the Evoque present, too, with this particular display vehicle priced at RM490,851.

All new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, and these include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

There will also be quality premium pre-owned cars from the participating brands, and customers of these will get RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random vouchers worth RM500 from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all – make your booking for a car at PACE 2022 and you’ll be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the lot is the grand prize, a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner; click here to find out more.

Jaguar and Land Rover are among several premium brands to be in attendance at PACE this year, and it will be joined by BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Ford and Hyundai.

Looking to explore the world of two wheels? You’ll be glad to see BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson present as well. Either way, be sure to head on to PACE 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre, which concludes today at 7pm; check out the deals on offer before they’re gone.