6 October 2020

This is it, the new 2021 Jaguar XF facelift. It took a while for the second-generation premium executive sedan to get a mid-life update, considering the fact that it debuted back in March 2015. But, better late than never, so here goes.

As before, the XF is available either in sedan or Sportbrake body styles. Both models are updated with a new front bumper with larger intakes, a wider radiator grille with mesh inserts, revised LED headlights (standard for all; Pixel LED units and dynamic turn indicators are optional) with “Double J” DRLs, and the Leaper badge on the fenders.

At the back, the new XF gets a wider rear bumper with body-coloured rear upper valance, as well as dark tinted LED tail lights. Sportier R-Dynamic variants get blacked out trims and 19-inch wheels, which is an upgrade over the standard 18-inch items.

Inside is where the bulk of the changes take place. The centre console has been completely redesigned, featuring a new 11.4-inch high-res curved glass display with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. Just like the updated XE, it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates and dual simultaneous smartphone pairing via Bluetooth. A 15W smartphone wireless charging tray with signal booster is optional. A dual-sim (embedded) setup also ensures consistent cellular connectivity.

Elsewhere, the XF gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel, a new steering wheel design, ClearSight digital rear view display, new open-pore wood trimmings and several seat upholstery options. The speaker frets also get laser etchings, while the JaguarDrive Control dial is given a metallic finish. Active Road Noise Cancellation is also standard, for the first time.

Now, powertrain options are similar to the XE. New to the XF is the electrified 2.0 litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine, which gets augmented with a 48-volt MHEV system that delivers 204 PS and 430 Nm of torque. That’s good for a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) sprint time of 7.1 seconds (7.5 seconds for the much heavier AWD Sportbrake), and a combined fuel consumption of 4.9 litres per 100 km (WLTP cycle).

A Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) helps recharge the 48V lithium-ion battery during deceleration, and also provides mild accelerative assistance. Jaguar says this MHEV diesel offers 24 PS more than before, while increasing efficiency by 14%.

Non-hybrid petrol variants, on the other hand, are powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-potter, developing either 250 PS/365 Nm or 300 PS/400 Nm. The 250 PS mill propels the XF from standstill to 96 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while the 300 PS version does it in 5.8 seconds. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, sending drive to either the rear wheels or all four wheels, depending on the variant.

Extras include the second-generation wearable Activity Key, Jaguar’s latest driver assistance technology, 3D Surround Camera system, Clear Exit Monitor, and adaptive cruise control. In a bid to simplify production and optimise cost efficiencies, Jaguar reduced the variant offerings from 64 to just 28 derivatives. Pricing starts from £32,585 (RM176k). Like what you see, folks?