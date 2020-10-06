In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Matthew H Tong / 6 October 2020 10:12 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Jaguar XE has just been updated with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain, but it’s currently only available with the sole 2.0 litre four-cylinder Ingenium turbodiesel mill. The total system output is 204 PS, which is good to propel the compact sedan from standstill to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) in 6.9 seconds.

The engine features variable vane geometry turbos, steel pistons, and a new 2,500-bar piezo commonrail injection system. Jaguar claims a combined fuel consumption of 4.8 litres per 100 km (WLTP test cycle). Hybrid components include a Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BiSG), which recoups energy via braking to recharge the 48V lithium-ion battery located within the boot floor. It also provides accelerative boost, as well as improved engine start/stop function.

No changes have been made to the gasoline powerplants. Customers can still choose between the 250 PS/365 Nm or 300 PS/400 Nm version of the 2.0 litre Ingenium petrol engines. The 250 PS mill propels the XE from 0-96 km/h in 6.4 seconds, whereas the 300 PS variant does it in 5.6 seconds. All XE models share the same eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive either going to the rear wheels or all four wheels.

Also new to the 2021 model is the automaker’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system that’s based on Jaguar’s new Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0). This comprises the main 10-inch central touchscreen head unit with support for two simultaneous phone pairing via Bluetooth. It also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, and this can be combined with the optional 5.5-inch lower touchscreen.

This Pivi Pro system, which features a dedicated power source so it’s ready to use as soon as customers get behind the wheel, also offers over-the-air software updates and 15-watt wireless charging tray with signal booster technology. There’s also the embedded dual-sim capability, which Jaguar says ensures minimal interruptions as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.

No design changes have been made (it’s based on the new facelift, after all), but Jaguar has reduced the number of XE variants from 24 to 13, a move necessitated by its goal to achieve cost efficiencies. The starting price for the XE has also dropped from £34,600 (RM186k) to £29,365 (RM158k). Deliveries begin in early 2021.