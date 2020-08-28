In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 August 2020 11:43 am / 0 comments

Earlier this week, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia officially announced the 2020 Jaguar XE. Not just a model year change, this is the compact premium executive sedan in facelifted form, which surfaced globally in February 2019. We paid the showroom a visit for this full 360-degree gallery.

We’re getting the XE facelift as a P300 and in the sporty R-Dynamic trim level. P300 means there’s a 2.0 litre Ingenium engine pushing out 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. The turbo-four is paired with a ZF 8HP45 eight-speed automatic transmission, and drive goes to the rear wheels.

This combo gives the compact Jag a 0-100 km/h sprint of 5.9 seconds and 250 km/h top speed. This is comparable performance to the G20 BMW 330i and Mercedes-Benz C300, both of which are also powered by 2.0L turbos. The BMW gets less power (258 hp, same 400 Nm of torque) but is a tenth faster in the century sprint. The Merc has 258 hp, 370 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. All in the same ballpark then.

The facelift’s exterior changes include new, sleeker LED headlights, which continue to feature J-shaped daytime running lights. The XE also gets a new front bumper, and on the R-Dynamic it’s a sportier design with more prominently sculptured inlets compared to the pre-facelift, with a U-shaped “wing” adding to the impression of width.

At the back, there’s a new bumper with twin integrated exhausts and new LED tail lights with fresh graphics. The R-Dynamic trim also get dark mesh detailing on the rear valence. The sporty red example you see here wears twin-five-spoke 18-inch two-tone alloys with Dunlop Sportmaxx rubber.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find sports-style seats featuring contrast stitching, satin chrome gearshift paddles and R-Dynamic treadplates. The facelift gets a number of redesigned items, such as a steering wheel taken from the I-Pace EV as well as a new SportShift gear selector and JaguarDrive Control switch.

The high centre console has been given a big overhaul, and now features a Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual high-resolution touchscreens. The upper 10-inch display provides access to infotainment, navigation and media functions, while a 5.5-inch lower unit allows for dual-tasking and climate control accessibility, complete with dynamic rotary dials. There’s also a wireless phone charger.

The facelifted 2020 Jaguar XE P300 R-Dynamic, which is of course a CBU import, is priced at RM395,831 excluding road tax and insurance. The price takes into account the 50% sales tax exemption (for CBUs, CKDs get 100%) under the government’s Penjana economic stimulus plan.

Buying the XE from the official distributor means it comes with the full Jaguar Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five-year free service package and three years of roadside assistance. Looks dynamic and aggressive doesn’t it? How about something different from the usual Germans then?