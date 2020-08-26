In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 August 2020 1:10 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has introduced the 2020 Jaguar XE in the country, the facelift – which had its global reveal in February 2019 – going on sale here in a solitary R-Dynamic guise.

It’s powered by a 2.0 litre Ingenium engine in its P300 configuration, which for output offers 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. Paired with a ZF 8HP45 eight-speed automatic transmission, the rear-wheel drive XE does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds and has a 250 km/h top speed.

Exterior changes brought about by the refresh include new, sleeker LED headlights, which continue to feature J-shaped daytime running lights. The car also gets a new front bumper, and on the R-Dynamic it’s a sportier design with more prominently sculptured inlets compared to the pre-facelift, with a U-shaped “wing” adding further emphasis on the width at the front.

At the rear, there’s also a new bumper with dual integrated exhausts and new LED tail lights, which feature new graphics. The R-Dynamic version also get dark mesh detailing on the rear valence as well as a number of new 18-inch wheel design choices.

Inside, the cabin, which is dressed with sports-style seats featuring contrast stitching, satin chrome gearshift paddles and R-Dynamic treadplates, gets a number of redesigned items, such as a steering wheel taken from the I-Pace as well as a new SportShift gear selector and JaguarDrive Control switch.

The centre console has been given a significant overhaul, and now features a Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual high-resolution touchscreens. The upper 10-inch display provides access to infotainment, navigation and media functions, while a 5.5-inch lower unit allows for dual-tasking and climate control accessibility, complete with dynamic rotary dials.

Also to be found is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an assortment of convenience kit. There’s a smartphone pack for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity as well as wireless charging, and also included in the kit list is Smart Settings, which uses artificial intelligence to learn the preferences of individual drivers and adjusts seat, mirror, audio and climate settings automatically.

Pricing for the facelifted Jaguar XE R-Dynamic variant starts from RM395,831 (excluding road tax and insurance). The stated price is inclusive of the 50% sales tax waiver provided under the Penjana economic stimulus plan.

The XE comes with a Jaguar Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five-year free service package and three years of roadside assistance.

GALLERY: Jaguar XE facelift, R-Dynamic variant