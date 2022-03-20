In BMW, Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 20 March 2022 3:07 pm / 0 comments

It’s the final day of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022, and if you’re looking to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, head down to the Setia City Convention Centre now.

At PACE, BMW is being represented by Auto Bavaria, with models like the updated 218i as well as the facelifted 5 Series joining the 3 Series, X3, X5 xDrive45e with M Performance parts and the all-electric iX3 on display.

If you plan on buying a BMW, you’ll enjoy exceptional rebates as well as an exclusive booking gift and complimentary five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service package to go along with your purchase. Existing BMW owners can also bring their vehicles for a complimentary 13-point vehicle inspection.

Besides BMW, Auto Bavaria is also showcasing a selection of MINI models like The Coopers Edition, a special variant of the Cooper S 5 Door that pays tribute to the Cooper family that has been associated with the brand for over six decades.

MINI models are also being offered with attractive rebates and enticing financing schemes with low interest rates, plus you’ll get a high trade-in value for your used car. Purchasers will also get a 4-year warranty with free scheduled service for peace of mind ownership.

With the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – set to end on June 30, there’s certainly no better time to enjoy some savings. Buying a car at PACE will also net you some special perks and there are amazing prizes up for grabs.

To add to what Auto Bavaria is offering, all new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

PACE 2022 buyers will also be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s even a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Other premium car brands currently at PACE include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Ford Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. Motorcycle enthusiasts can also look forward to offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson.

Be it a BMW or MINI, you’ll get to enjoy potential SST savings, exceptional rebates and perks when you buy a car from Auto Bavaria at PACE, on top of other goodies and the chance to win prizes. Make your way to SCCC to get the best deals now.