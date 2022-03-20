In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 March 2022 2:06 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai’s booth at PACE 2022 isn’t the largest, but there’s no lack of footfall, thanks to interesting display cars that you don’t see very often on the road. That’s because two of those three cars are recently-launched electric vehicles and the other is a big luxury SUV.

EVs are trending, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the EV of the moment. This retro-modern design looks like nothing else on the market, electric or not, and the looks are matched by top specs and kit. Riding on an EV-specific platform, the Ioniq 5 looks like a Golf-sized hatchback, but is actually larger – in fact, the three-metre wheelbase is longer than that of the big Palisade SUV beside it.

The Ioniq 5 range starts from the RM199,888 Lite, which comes with a 58 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and single-motor rear-wheel drive (170 PS/350 Nm), while the RM229,888 Plus is a higher-spec version of the 58 kWh RWD car.

The RM259,888 range-topping Max on display at PACE has a 72.6 kWh battery and an extra front motor to make it AWD. Combined, the motors make 305 PS/605 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The range is 430 km per charge and there are business class-style reclining front seats – check out our walk-around video too see the seats (and more) in action, as well as our full launch report.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s second EV in Malaysia. The first was the Kona Electric. Launched late last year, the Kona Electric is the BEV version of Hyundai’s B-segment ICE-powered Kona crossover. Three variants are available here – the RM149,888 Lite (39.2 kWh), the RM169,888 Plus (higher-spec 39.2 kWh) and the RM199,888 Max with the 64 kWh battery. With these two models in various battery sizes, the Korean marque has full EVs covering a wide RM150k to RM260k space.

The polar opposite of an EV is a big-engined SUV, and the Palisade is such a car. The Santa Fe is already larger than most mid-size SUVs, and the Palisade sits a rung above it. Launched in December 2021, the Palisade can be had with a 2.2L turbodiesel with 200 PS/440 Nm or a 3.8L naturally-aspirated V6 petrol with 295 PS/355 Nm. Both come with an eight-speed auto, but only the CRDi has AWD.

The diesel has eight seats and is priced from RM328,888, or RM348,888 with seven seats. The 3.8L V6 is priced from RM338,888 (eight seats) to RM358,888 (seven seats). Full details and galleries in our launch report.

Great deals from the brands aside, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners (RM1,000 for pre-owned cars) and buyers will be in the running to win smartphones and a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000. Full details here.