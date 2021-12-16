In Cars, Hyundai, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 December 2021 11:15 am / 11 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motor (HSDM) has officially launched the Hyundai Palisade today, which arrives as fully-imported (CBU) model from Ulsan, South Korea. The large, three-row SUV, which first made its global debut back in November 2018, is being offered here with a choice of two engines, each available with either seven or eight seats.

The engine line-up includes a R 2.2 litre four-cylinder CRDi turbodiesel that makes 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750-2,750 rpm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, this setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 10.2 seconds and a top speed of 190 km/h.

Meanwhile, the other option is a Lambda II 3.8 litre naturally-aspirated V6 petrol unit that serves up 295 PS at 6,000 rpm and 355 Nm at 5,200 rpm, which is good for a century sprint time of 7.8 seconds and 210 km/h top speed. It too gets an eight-speed auto, although it is front-wheel drive only.

As mentioned at the start, there are two seating setups available for both engines, with the seven-seat option having a 2-2-3 layout where the second row consists of two individual seats. The eight-seater has a 2-3-3 layout instead, with a 60:40 split-folding second- and third-row bench seats.

If you want the Palisade with a diesel engine and eight seats (Exec 8), it’ll cost you RM328,888, or RM348,888 with seven seats (Exec 7). With a petrol engine and eight seats (Luxe 8), the asking price is RM338,888, stepping up to RM358,888 for one less seat (Luxe 7).

These are on-the-road prices that factor in the ongoing sales tax exemption (50% for CBU cars) that is set to come to an end after June 30, 2022. Each purchase comes with a two-year, 50,000-km mileage warranty as well as 24/7 roadside assist. For an extra RM11,000, the Luxe 7 and 8 will get a five-year, 300,000-km warranty (bringing the prices up to RM369,888 and RM349,888 respectively), while it’s RM12,000 for the Exec 7 and 8 (RM360,888 and RM340,888).

At 4,980 mm long, 1,975 mm wide and 1,750 mm, the Palisade is certainly a big SUV, larger even than the other three-row SUV offered by HSDM, the Santa Fe. With a wheelbase spanning 2,900 mm, there is also a lot more legroom on the inside, specifically for passengers in the second and third rows.

To make it easier for passengers to get into said third row, there are one-touch buttons on the top and bottom areas of the second-row seats, which make it easy to tilt and slide them forward for access. For even greater convenience, the second-row seats can also be folded down completely using dedicated buttons in the boot area if you’re looking to maximise storage space.

The third-row bench can also be folded completely flat, although you’ll have to use pull straps to do so. If you don’t plan on using the third row, there’s a velcro-lined mat to cover the boot area for a neater look, while for privacy, the stored tonneau cover can be removed from a stowage space under the boot floor and installed.

In terms of equipment, both all Exec and Luxe variants share a lot of similarities. Both come with 20-inch alloy wheels (paired with 245/50 tyres), an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), dual automatic LED headlamps, LED combination taillights, LED daytime running lights, rear LED fog lamps, a roof rack, and powered side mirrors with puddle lamps and heating function.

Inside, you’ll find dual powered sunroofs, with the one at the front of the cabin capable of tilting and sliding open, while the one at the rear has a sliding sunshade. Powered front seats (12-way passenger and eight-way passenger) are also standard and include heating and ventilation functions. It should be noted that seven-seat models also have heating and ventilation for the second row, but it’s just the former for eight-seat models.

Elsewhere, the Palisade comes with manual sunshades for the second row, a seven-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, keyless entry and start, a head-up display, paddle shifters, four drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Smart), automatic wipers, tinted second- and third-row windows, and triple-zone climate control (with ceiling vents for rear passengers).

For devices, there’s a wireless phone charger at the front of the cabin, seven USB ports (all rows get at least two) and four 12-volt power outlets (centre console, front, rear and boot). There are also 10 cupholders throughout the cabin, while Isofix child seat anchors are located on the outer seats on the second row and on the leftmost seat on the third row.

There are three upholsteries available for the Palisade, including a black leather option as well as Burgundy and Warm Grey Nappa leather. Cars with Nappa leather will get suede interior linings on the pillars, sun visors and headliner. HSDM notes the Burgundy option is only available for models with seven seats and cannot be paired with a Moonlight Cloud exterior, which is one of five body finishes offered; the others being Timeless Black, White Cream, Lagoon Silver and Steel Graphite.

Safety-wise, the Palisade comes standard with six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management, traction control, hill start assist, Downhill Brake Control, Trailer Stability Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Click to enlarge

With so many shared features mentioned, you might be wondering how the petrol model differs from the diesel one. From the outside, it’s hard to tell them apart, but one way to spot the petrol model is the black panel located under the number plate holder.

This contains sensors that work with the windshield-mounted camera and other sensors to enable various safety and driver assist systems, of which the petrol model has more of. The diesel model, which only has the camera and body sensors, gets conventional cruise control, a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert as standard.

If you want more systems, you’ll have to spring for the petrol model that adds on autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, collision avoidance for both the BSM and RCTA, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning and lead vehicle departure alert.

2022 Hyundai Palisade 2.2D Exec 8