In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 8 December 2021 10:54 am / 2 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motor (HSDM) has locked down a date for the launch of the Palisade – the ginormous flagship SUV will make its virtual local debut this Thursday, December 16, according to an event on the company’s official Facebook page.

Full specifications were already released last week, the car set to come with either seven or eight seats. Both configurations will be offered with the choice of either a 200 PS/440 Nm 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine or a massive 3.8 litre naturally-aspirated V6 punching out 295 PS and 355 Nm of torque. Both mills are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, although only the diesel gets all-wheel drive.

All models are very similarly equipped, incorporating full-LED exterior lighting, 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, power-adjustable seats with ventilation (including at the rear for the seven-seater models), Nappa leather upholstery, triple-zone climate control (with the world’s first diffusing rear air vents), an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, twin sunroofs and a powered tailgate.

However, only the V6 models get Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision avoidance, automatic high beam and front departure alert. Six airbags, stability control, hill descent control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a door opening warning and a rear seat reminder are standard across the board.

GALLERY: Hyundai Palisade official global photos