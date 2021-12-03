In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 3 December 2021 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Exactly a week after spyshots of the Hyundai Palisade being published on this site, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motor (HSDM) has finally announced that the ginormous seven-seater SUV is coming to Malaysia this month. The car comes fully imported (CBU) from Ulsan, South Korea.

Two engine variants have been confirmed for our market – the 2.2 Diesel and 3.8 GDi petrol, both available in seven- and eight-seater configurations. The base engine is the 2.2 litre R four-cylinder turbodiesel, producing 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm.

Customers will also be able to step up to the 3.8 litre Lambda II naturally-aspirated and direct-injected V6, punching out 295 PS at 6,000 rpm and 355 Nm at 5,200 rpm. Both engines will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, although oddly enough only the diesel models will be offered with on-demand all-wheel drive, equipped with Traction Mode Select with Snow, Mud and Sand modes.

All four models will have largely the same specs, including full LED head- and taillights, 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats (12-way with memory for driver, eight-way for passenger), Nappa leather upholstery, triple-zone auto climate control (with a world-first roof vent diffuser), an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and front and rear sunroofs.

Also fitted are a head-up display, an analogue instrument cluster with a seven-inch multi-info display, an eight-inch centre touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity, a Qi wireless charger, six speakers, a reverse camera and a powered tailgate.

The Hyundai Palisade was spotted in Malaysia last week

One difference between the seven- and eight-seater models is the fitment of second-row seat ventilation in the former. All models come with heated and ventilated front seats and a heated second row, plus heated door mirrors with integrated puddle lights.

Where the two engine variants diverge greatly is in the safety department. Only the 3.8 GDI gets Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of driver assistance functions, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision avoidance, automatic high beam and front departure alert. Six airbags, stability control, hill descent control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a door opening warning and a rear seat reminder come as standard.

