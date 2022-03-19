In Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 March 2022 3:00 pm / 0 comments

Come one, come all to the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) at the Setia City Convention Centre, happening both days of this weekend from 9am to 7pm. Those of you already here may well have seen a large box situated in the middle of the Land Rover booth; it’s this, the three-door Defender 90 that is being concealed within.

First alluded to last year ahead of the five-door version’s launch for the Malaysian market, the relatively more compact bodystyle of the L663-generation Land Rover Defender has been slated to arrive with the same pair of engines as specified for the five-door Defender 110.

These will be the P300 2.0 litre Ingenium four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine rated for 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm, as well as a P400 3.0 litre Ingenium inline-six turbo mild-hybrid petrol with 400 PS at 5,500 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 5,000 rpm.

Globally, variants available for the Defender 90 include the base, S, SE, HSE and X, as well as a limited First Edition; the X and First Edition variants will be available solely with the 3.0 litre mild-hybrid powertrain. The Defender 110 that was launched in Malaysia last October was made available in the HSE trim for both 2.0L and 3.0L powertrain options.

Based on the example we have managed to photograph through the peep holes of the box, the Defender 90 here is specified closest to the X variant, where its 20-inch Style 5098 five-spoke alloy wheels are of a Dark Satin Grey finish. Also seen here is a black contrast finish for the roof, as well as a full-sized spare wheel.

In X trim, features in the Defender 90 includes electronically controlled air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, an electronic active differential and Terrain Response 2.

Interior kit for the X trim is comprised of Windsor leather with steelcut premium textile for the 14-way adjustable, heated and cooled memory seats with four-way manual headrests. Infotainment in this spec includes a 700-watt, 14-speaker (plus subwoofer) Meridian surround sound system.

That said, the confirmed specifications for the Defender 90 will be known for sure when it makes its official Malaysian-market debut later this year. In the meantime, come along to the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, between 9am and 7pm to check out the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo; cars, bikes and plenty more await!