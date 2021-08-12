In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 August 2021 4:06 pm / 1 comment

The latest, all-aluminium monocoque-bodied Land Rover Defender is due to make its official Malaysian arrival soon, as indicated by its listing on the Malaysian Land Rover website. This model will be offered in both 90 and 110 bodystyle configurations, and each will feature its own First Edition variant.

Both the 90 and 110 versions of the Defender will be offered in five trim levels – base, S, SE, HSE and X. Both bodystyles can be specified with either a 300 PS 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 400 PS 3.0 litre mild-hybrid petrol inline-six engine across all trim levels.

The exceptions here are the top Defender X and First Edition variants, which will be offered solely with the 3.0 litre MHEV powertrain. All versions are offered with automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case, with Terrain Response as standard. For now at least, the line-up does not include the PHEV and diesel powertrain options for our market.

Starting with the base trim level, the Defender 90 as standard gets a body-coloured roof and LED headlamps, with 18-inch Style 5093 steel wheels in a gloss white finish and shod in all-season tyres. Inside, the dashboard ‘cross-car’ beam gets a light grey powder coat brushed finish, cabin walk-through and a self-dimming interior rear view mirror.

This base trim level gets fabric upholstery for the eight-way, semi-power-adjustable front seats, while infotainment is offered by a 10-inch Pivi Pro setup with a smartphone pack, Connected Navigation Pro and a six-speaker, 180-watt sound system.

Driver aids include a 3D surround camera setup, 360-degree parking aid, wade sensing, cruise control and speed limiter, lane keep assist, AEB, traffic sign recognition and adaptive speed limiter, while passive safety kit is comprised of six airbags for driver and passenger front, side curtain and thorax airbags. Base trim level kit is identical in the Defender 110 as in the Defender 90.

Stepping one rung up to the Defender 90 S brings LED headlamps with automatic high beam assist, while rolling stock also grows to a set of 19-inch Style 6010 six-spoke wheels in gloss sparkle silver. Interior upholstery gets upgraded to grained leather and robust woven textile seat trim on 12-way semi-power-adjustable front seats.

Here, leather is applied to the steering wheel and gear lever, while the centre console now gains an armrest. Infotainment also gets upgraded to a 10-inch Pivi Pro setup with an interactive display. As with the base trim level, the S trim level on the Defender 110 mirrors that of the Defender 90.

The mid-level Defender SE trim adds Premium LED headlamps with signature DRLs, front fog lamps, keyless entry and body-coloured door handles where those on lesser variants were in black. Rolling stock gets upsized once again, this time to 20 inches and are of the Style 5904 five-spoke design in gloss sparkle silver.

Interior kit gains a ClearSight interior rear view mirror, and an electrically adjustable steering column. Seat trim continues to be the grained leather and robust woven textile combination, but applied to 12-way electric memory front seats with two-way manually adjustable headrests. Audio in the SE trim steps up to a 10-speaker, 400-watt Meridian sound system with subwoofer, and driver assistance gains blind spot assist.

The penultimate rung on the Defender trim levels ladder is the HSE, which brings matrix LED headlamps with signature DRLs, 20-inch split-five-spoke Style 5095 wheels in gloss dark grey with contrasting diamond-turned finish. The interior gets an extended leather trim upgrade, along with carpet mats; Windsor leather is used for the 14-way-adjustable heated and cooled memory front seats with four-way manual adjustable headrests. Driver assistance in the HSE gains the Driver Assist pack.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X

Topping the non-limited run variant range is the Defender X, which is identifiable from its exterior by its black constrast roof and bonnet, Starlight Satin Chrome exterior accents, orange brake calipers and rear recovery towing eyes. Rolling stock is a set of 20-inch Style 5098 five-spoke wheels in satin dark grey.

Interior trim in the Defender X boasts of premium cabin lighting and a dark grey powder coat brushed-finish for the dashboard ‘cross-car’ beam, along with Windsor leather with steel-cut premium textile upholstery on the 14-way adjustable, heated and cooled electric memory seats with four-way adjustable headrests.

Infotainment gets yet another upgrade in the X trim, where audio now comes courtesy of a 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system with subwoofer and is joined by a head-up display. As mentioned, the sole powertrain for the Defender 90 X and Defender 110 X is the 400 PS mild-hybrid 3.0 litre petrol unit, which gains an electronic active differential and configurable Terrain Response, plus Terrain Response 2.

Here, the Defender X differs between the 90 and 110 bodystyles in terms of suspension; the shorter-wheelbase 90 X gets electronically controlled air suspension with adaptive dynamics, while the 110 X continues to use the coil spring setup as on the rest of the Defender range.

The First Edition variants of the Defender 90 and Defender 110 are presumed to be limited-run variants of each bodystyle, and like the Defender X, will be offered solely as a 3.0 litre mild-hybrid petrol. Where the First Edition duo differs from the Defender X is in the use of air suspension with adaptive dynamics across both 90 and 110 bodystyles.

In terms of aesthetics, the Defender First Edition gets a white contrast roof and 20-inch Style 5098 five-spoke wheels in gloss sparkle silver fitted with all-season tyres; from the HSE trim level upwards, the 90 gets a folding fabric section in its roof, while the 110 gets a sliding panoramic roof.

Meanwhile, the First Edition interior gains a heated leather steering wheel, front jump seat and metal treadplates with First Edition branding, as well as First Edition exterior badges. In terms of infotainment, the Defender First Edition gets a 10-inch Pivi Pro with interactive driver display, a smartphone pack, Connected Navigation Pro, and a Meridian 10-speaker setup with subwoofer.

For the time being, the official Land Rover Malaysia website has yet to state a launch date, or official pricing. This is a vast departure from the previous ladder-framed iteration of the famous off-roader, not to mention packing a far richer kit list, so this can be expected to be pricier than its predecessor by a significant margin when it makes its local market debut.

