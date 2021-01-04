In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2021 11:41 am / 3 comments

The X253 Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift made its launch debut in Malaysia in December 2019, with two variants being offered, namely the GLC 200 and GLC 300 AMG Line. The former has since been given an update, as it now comes with an AMG Line package as standard equipment – this change happened in October last year.

Previously, the GLC 200 came with the Off-Road exterior package, which featured more rugged bumpers front and back. With the AMG Line package, the base variant looks very similar to its higher-spec sibling, receiving a sportier front end with large faux intakes, prominent rear diffuser element and diamond grille with chrome pins.

However, there are some notable differences, as the GLC 200 AMG Line does not come with the Night package. As such, areas like the grille louvre, side mirror caps, roof rails and bumper trimmings are not finished in black. Additionally, while both come with 20-inch wheels, the GLC 300 gets an AMG five-twin-spoke design compared to the AMG multi-spoke look on the GLC 200.



The AMG Line package extends to the interior, where you’ll now find AMG floor mats and steering wheel complementing the existing anthracite open-pore oak wood trim. Unchanged in the cabin is the Artico man-made leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting system, paddle shifters, dual-zone Thermatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function.

As for other equipment, the GLC 200 continues on with LED High Performance headlamps (the GLC 300 gets the fancier Multibeam LED system) and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, but there’s now Keyless-Go, so keyless entry and start are now fitted – previously only the latter.

Safety and driver assistance equipment remain the same as before, including seven airbags, Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking or AEB), Blind Sport Assist, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, cruise control, Pre-Safe and a tyre pressure monitoring system are standard across the range.

Also unchanged is the engine, which is a M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 197 PS (194 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,000 rpm in the GLC 200.

Along with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels, the GLC 200 takes 7.8 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while its top speed is 217 km/h. One other revision that comes with the AMG Line package is the Agility Control suspension with a selective damping system, which replaces the previous Comfort suspension with a 20 mm higher ground clearance.

Pricing has gone up for the GLC 200 with the new kit, as it now goes for RM294,100 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the ongoing sales tax exemption – the SUV gets 100% exemption as it is locally assembled in Malaysia. That makes it RM7,721 more than the GLC 200 without the AMG Line package, which previously sold for RM286,379.