In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 March 2022 11:44 am / 0 comments

Hello from PACE 2022, which is happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre. Over at Ford’s corner of the hall is the Ford Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition. This is our first live look at the SE after it was announced late last month by Sime Darby Auto Connexion.

The latest variant of the Ranger T6 is a macho one, adding choice aesthetic goodies to the mid-range XLT Plus variant. The most obvious change is up front, where the SE wears a Raptor-style grille with the Ford script in block letters. It’s not the exact Raptor grille though – it has the Ranger script on top, but the all-black, zero-chrome item is close enough.

The Raptor-style grille has to be the most popular mod among Ranger owners and now you can get the look from the factory. The macho additions don’t end there – the SE also gets black plastic wheel arch extensions and a tube-style sports bar on the bed. Inside, there are illuminated side sill scuff plates and a front dash cam with a 32 GB memory card and smartphone connectivity via an app.

The rest of the specs are identical to the XLT Plus. You’ll get LED headlights, side steps, an Easy Lift tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, twin four-inch multi-info displays, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six speakers and a reverse camera.

Under the hood is the latest 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel engine produces 180 PS and 420 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, four-wheel drive and a limited-slip rear differential. The Ford Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition is priced at RM136,888.

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition