Anthony Lim / 21 September 2020 6:59 pm

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion has announced the availability of another 2020 model year Ford Ranger T6 facelift variant in the form of the Ranger XLT Plus. It’s the fourth 2020 Ranger model to be introduced this year, following the debuts of the updated Raptor, WildTrak and FX4.

The revision for the Ranger XLT Plus facelift adds on the new headlight design as seen on the Raptor and WildTrak. The assembly now features a square projector lens, and the lighting units have been changed to brighter bi-LED units offering 17% greater lighting penetration for improved night visibility. The LEDs replace the previous xenon main beam/halogen high beam configuration.

Elsewhere, the XLT Plus gets a new body-coloured bumper finished with a silver bumper lip, replicating the front look of WildTrak. The variant also gets a new chrome grille that is exclusive to it.

Otherwise, everything else remains as it was. The XLT Plus is powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel, here in its single-turbo configuration offering 180 PS and 420 Nm. The mill continues to be paired with the automaker’s 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry with push-start button, an Easy Lift Tailgate, a SYNC 3 infotaiment system with an eight-inch touchscreen, six speakers and a reverse camera as well as leather seats, dual-zone auto air-conditioning and a MyKey system. As for safety kit, that on the XLT Plus includes two airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill descent control and hill launch assist.

Five exterior colours are available for the Ranger XLT Plus facelift, and these are Aluminium Metallic, Arctic White, Lightning Blue, Meteor Grey and Absolute Black. The pick-up is priced at RM129,888 (on-the-road, without insurance), and as is the case with the entire Ranger line-up, comes with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.