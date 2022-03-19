In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 March 2022 3:39 pm / 0 comments

There is American iron on display at PACE 2022, happening this weekend at Setia City Convention Centre. Front and centre are the 2021 Harley-Davidson (H-D) Sportster S and Pan America, and there are rebates and gift packages on offer with test rides available on site.

Coming with H-D’s new Revolution Max V-twin, the Pan America is a new direction for H-D, marking its entry into the adventure-touring motorcycle market. Every purchase of a Pan America during PACE 2022 will come with a free top box.

In addition, every Sportster S and Pan America purchased during the course of PACE 2022 includes a dealer gift package worth RM5,000 as well as a RM2,000 voucher.

A booking fee of only RM500 is required for any 2021 H-D motorcycle during PACE. As well as motorcycles, attendees at 2022 PACE can purchase H-D merchandise with discounts of up to 50%.