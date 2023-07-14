2023 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 to become a CKD model in Malaysia? Local VW dealer now accepting bookings

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2023 5:47 pm / 1 comment

According to Facebook posts by a local Volkswagen dealer, the Golf R is set to become a locally-assembled (CKD) model soon. Details like pricing and a launch date were not provided, but the dealer stated in the post that bookings are currently being accepted.

The Mk8 Golf range in Malaysia currently consists of just two variants, namely the GTI and Golf R. Of the two performance offerings, only the GTI is assembled locally while the Golf R is fully imported (CBU) from Germany. It should be noted the Golf was previously available in R-Line guise but that has since been discontinued.

At present, the Golf R goes for RM431,162 on-the-road without insurance. If it is indeed true that a CKD version will be introduced, we can expect it to retail for lower than the CBU price tag. It would also mark the first time the Golf R is produced outside the ‘home of the Golf’ in Wolfsburg.

For even more guesswork, we don’t expect the Golf R’s powertrain to be any different between the CBU and CKD versions. The setup is currently made up of an EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine pumping out 320 PS (315 hp or 235 kW) and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

As for equipment changes, the CKD Golf R should match the CKD Golf GTI by gaining the latter’s IQ.Drive – this was introduced in March this year. The CBU model arrived back in February 2022 without any advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), so getting an updated kit list to ensure parity is a possibility.

GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R (CBU)

