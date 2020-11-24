In Cars, Great Wall, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 November 2020 1:21 pm / 7 comments

Great Wall Motors has launched its all-new Cannon (loosely translated from its Chinese name Pao) pick-up truck in Australia, offering more equipment and technology than the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, but at a fraction of their price.

To kick things off, there are three variants available, starting with the entry-level Cannon at AUD$33,990 (RM102k). Above that is the mid-grade Cannon-L at AUD$37,990 (RM114k), and the top Cannon-X (pictured) goes for AUD$40,990 (RM123k). These are introductory drive-away prices that, on paper, match some of its more affordably-priced rivals, but the narrative changes once we go through the spec list.

On the outside, the Cannon gets dual projector LED headlights with cornering function, LED DRLs, halogen fog lights, side steps, power adjustable door mirrors, body-coloured bumpers and wheel arches, shark fin antenna, and 18-inch wheels as standard.

The mid-spec Cannon-L gains sports bars, a nicer dual-tone 18-inch wheels, spring-loaded tailgate, spray-coated cargo bed, cargo ladder, chrome exterior trims, roof rails, and electric folding wing mirrors. Most of these are shared with the Cannon-X, too.

Keyless entry with push-start is standard across the board, as are the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and three USB ports (two in front, one at the back).

More expensive models get genuine leather seats (Cannon and Cannon-L get faux leather seats), 360-degree surround view camera, six-way power adjustable seats, front parking sensors, electrochromic rear view mirror, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and wireless smartphone charging tray.

The top Cannon-X gets a seven-inch multi-info display that’s sandwiched between the two analogue gauges, whereas the Cannon and Cannon-L get a more basic 3.5-inch display. The Cannon-X also features voice recognition function, four-way power adjustable front passenger seat, and power assisted steering modes.

For safety, all models get seven airbags (plus a centre airbag between the front seats), forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and speed alert, collision automatic unlock and fuel cut, hill start assist, and hill descent control. Nice, right?

It’s pretty kitted out. Apparently, these features are only available on competing models priced way above the AUD$60,000 price point (RM180k), so the GWM Cannon represents immense value. To add to that, all variants get four disc brakes and electric parking brake as standard.

Where it fall slightly short of the usual suspects is its powertrain. The Cannon is powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing 163 PS and 400 Nm of torque. The engine features a variable geometry turbocharger, an upgraded air intake throttle, and camshaft. The purported towing capacity is 3,000 kg, but official documents seem to show a 2,250-kg cap. Average fuel consumption is rated at 9.4 litres per 100 km.

The good news is, an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is standard. Automatic gearboxes are typically a cost option in this price point, but the Cannon comes complete with paddle shifters and a switchable four-wheel drive system, plus a rear differential lock. Each purchase is covered with a seven-year unlimited mileage warranty with five years roadside assistance.

By the way, the GWM Cannon measures 5,410 mm in length, 1,934 mm in height, 1,886 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,230 mm. Ground clearance is rated at 194 mm, and its water wading depth is 500 mm. Approach and departure angles are 27 and 25 degrees respectively, with a rampover angle of 21.1 degrees. The front suspension uses a double wishbone design, while the rear gets a leaf spring setup. So, thoughts?

GALLERY: 2021 Great Wall Pao