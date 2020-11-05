In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 5 November 2020 1:16 pm / 1 comment

Ford has refreshed its Ranger pick-up truck again in Thailand. We’ve lost count of the number of facelifts the T6 has had now – we were at the T6 Ranger’s ASEAN debut in 2011 and first drove the truck in 2012, so the Ranger is no spring chicken.

Nothing major for model year 2021 though, just a reworked front grille with two “side pods” (our words not Ford’s) as seen on the FX4 edition earlier this year. This trapezoidal grille is now standard across the XL, XL Street, XL+, XLT and Wildtrak board.

The XL+ Sport, XL Street, XLT and Wildtrak variants get black alloys and side mirrors caps, and those dark bits are joined by black door handles on the XL+ Sport, XLT and Wildtrak A new load compartment accessory called the power roller shutter makes its debut – it’s exclusive for the range-topping Wildtrak.

Ranger watchers would have noticed a new variant in the list above. Made for “fearless spirits to hit the beaten track”, the XL Street is based on the two-door king cab, but with some sporty elements thrown in. Those include stripe graphics designed by Ford’s design team in Australia, who were inspired by Ford Thailand Racing (FTR). There are also matching red accents on the grille.

Available in Lightning Blue, Aluminum Metallic, Arctic White and Absolut Black, the new XL Street comes with the black bits mentioned above.

No changes to the 2.2L turbodiesel or the more advanced 2.0L bi-turbo unit with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. “By utilising data analytics, customer feedback, as well as series of testing, the 2.0L engine has been further engineered with key manufacturing technology and material upgrades,” Ford says, hinting at minor running changes.

In the Land of Smiles, which the Ranger is built for domestic and export markets, Ford is offering a 10-Year Driveline Care Program for purchases of all Ranger variants through the end of the year. The programme extends the warranty coverage of the vehicle’s driveline components to 10 years or 150,000 km, and it covers the engine, transmission, and rear/front-wheel drive axles.

The Ranger XL Street is priced at 669,000 baht (RM89,454) in Thailand, while the Ranger Wildtrak is priced from 979,000 (RM130,905) for the 4×2 MT to 1,265,000 baht (RM169,147) for the 4×4 AT.

What do you think of this new nose for the Ranger? Today’s bigger truck news coming from Thailand is the refreshed Nissan Navara, which is getting its first facelift in six years since the current D23 was introduced in 2014. The Toyota Hilux was also facelifted this year. There’a also an all-new Isuzu D-Max, but that won’t be reaching Malaysia so soon.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford Ranger facelift, Thailand

GALLERY: 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak