In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 9 January 2020 9:57 am / 5 comments

Isuzu Malaysia had some bad news to share during the Chinese New Year media gathering it organised last night. The company’s chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki confirmed that the new D-Max pick-up, launched in Thailand in October, will not be coming in Malaysia this year.

Suzuki said the latest model is currently only being sold in the Land of Smiles, and Isuzu was planning to gradually roll out the new truck on a country-by-country basis. The news is perhaps understandable given that the second facelift for the outgoing second-generation model was launched in Malaysia less than a month before the third generation broke cover in Thailand.

The delay is likely a legacy of the second facelift’s delayed introduction. That model arrived in Malaysia nearly two years after its Thai debut, as Isuzu Malaysia had to reengineer the 1.9 litre Ddi turbodiesel engine to run on our lower-grade fuel.

To recap, the new D-Max has been redesigned from the ground up, sporting a bold new look, a more modern and upmarket cabin and a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Meanwhile, the body and ladder frame chassis are now stiffer, while the suspension has been revamped with upgraded front double wishbones, new rear leaf springs, quicker steering and larger brakes.