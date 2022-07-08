In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 July 2022 12:39 pm / 1 comment

Following the announcement of Great Wall Motors entering the Malaysian market earlier this week through wholly-owned subsidiary Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia, the company appears to be taking pre-orders for a range of models from the brand, including the GWM Poer P12 pick-up truck; the GWM Malaysia website states at the bottom of the page that orders for the pick-up truck will be opened soon.

According to a screenshot of the since-removed page from the Malaysian GWM website shared by a Facebook user, the Poer P12 double-cab pick-up truck bound for the Malaysian market is powered by a 2.0 litre turbodiesel engine that produces 160 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Smart four-wheel-drive.

This is in line with the specifications of the 163 PS GWM Cannon that was launched in Australia in late-2020, where the dual-cab pick-up truck is offered in three variants, plus a 4×2 version for the base variant.

The Poer P12 shown on the Malaysian website also gets Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, according to the page. Safety kit for the Cannon in Australia is comprised of seven airbags (plus a centre airbag between the front seats), forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

There is also lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and speed alert, collision automatic unlock and fuel cut, hill start assist, and hill descent control.

Pricing for the Poer P12 starts from above RM130,000 with a pre-booking fee of RM1,000, the same as required for the Ora Good Cat EV, and the first customer deliveries are expected to take place from the fourth quarter of this year, according to the sighted page. Six exterior colours are listed, which are blue, black, white, brown, silver and red.

