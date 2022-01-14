In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 January 2022 12:06 pm / 0 comments

In August last year, BMW Malaysia announced that the i4 would be one of three BMW i models that would form the spearhead for the company’s electrification push in the country. While the other two, the iX and iX3, have officially gone on sale, the i4 has not yet been formally introduced.

However, the car has made its first public appearance, doing so at the ongoing NEXTGen Malaysia event, signalling that its debut may not be too far away, what with series production having begun in October last year.

The example on display at the three-day symposium is an eDrive40, which is the variant previously listed on the company’s website. The car features a single motor offering 340 PS (335 hp or 240 kW) and 430 Nm, with power being sent to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. Performance figures include a sprint time of 5.7 seconds and an electronically-governed top speed of 190 km/h.

In terms of range, an 83.9 kWh battery (which is covered by an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty) offers up to 590 km of travel distance (WLTP cycle) on a full charge. The i4 supports up to 200 kW DC fast-charging (CCS Combo 2 connection), with a 10-minute charge providing up to 164 km of range at this rate. Meanwhile, its 11 kW integrated AC charger (Type 2 connection) will allow the battery to be charged from 0% to 100% SOC in under 8.5 hours.

Although specifications for the local variants haven’t been revealed, the configurator on the website shows that we can expect two variants, a base i4 and an M Sport version. As standard, the car comes with a BMW Curved Display, which integrates a 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch infotainment screen in a single curved unit, as well BMW Operating System 8.

Standard equipment includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a three-zone automatic climate control system with nanofiltration, sport leather steering wheel, acoustic windscreen glass and LED ambient lighting. As for unique interior elements, you’ll find a blue-ringed logo on the steering wheel as well as a blue accented gearshift and push-start button.