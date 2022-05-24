In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2022 12:31 pm / 4 comments

BMW Malaysia has introduced the facelifted F90 BMW M5 and M5 Competition as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of BMW M this year. The performance sedans are two of five new M models that the company is offering customers, with others being the G80 M3 Competition and G82 M4 Competition – now available with xDrive – as well as the all-electric G26 i4 M50.

The regular G30 5 Series already got its facelift here last May, and those styling updates also apply to the latest M5 duo. For starters, there’s a conjoined kidney grille that is more upright and sinks in a little further into the front apron.

This is accompanied by sleeker LED headlamps with L-shaped light guides, the former featuring Laserlight technology on the Competition variant. Elsewhere, the restyled front bumper differs from the one fitted to the outgoing model as it no longer has a “frame” around its centre lower intake, while the corner inlets are better highlighted thanks to the addition of black trim pieces – additional fins are added for the Competition variant.

Moving to the rear, the taillights have been tweaked to showcase a new 3D design and L-shaped graphics, as per the G30 facelift or LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) in BMW speak. The rear bumper also gets reshaped to match and is accompanied by an unchanged diffuser element and quad exhaust tailpipes. You still get a carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) roof, trademark M side mirrors and fender gills as before.

Inside, you still get the same dashboard design as before, although the infotainment touchscreen has been upgraded to 12.3 inches from the previous 10.25 inches. The larger display is part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional package, which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and BMW Operating System 7.0.

A less obvious change involves the centre console, which no longer sports individual buttons to alter the characteristics of the car’s suspension, powertrain and steering. Now, it’s just two buttons – Setup and M Mode – with the former bringing you to a dedicated menu for these adjustments.

Meanwhile, the M Mode button lets drivers alternate between the Road and Sport drives modes at a touch or held down to engage Track mode. The M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel are still here for those who want to set up their two most used personalised settings.

As for dynamics, the M5 models come standard with adaptive dampers and variable steering, but the Competition variant brings with it stiffer engine mounts and a 7 mm lower ride height, while its dampers are derived from those fitted to the F93 M8 Gran Coupe.

In terms of power, the M5’s S63 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 still serves up 600 PS (591 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,600 rpm. The Competition variant’s engine also stays the same, putting out an unchanged 625 PS (616 hp) and 750 Nm – the latter across a wider rev range of 1,800 to 5,860 rpm.

The S63 on both cars is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system as before, and drivers will still benefit from an Active M Differential as well as a choice of 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD modes.

Performance-wise, the M5 takes 3.4 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while the added grunt that the Competition has means it’s a tenth of a second quicker at 3.3 seconds. The “lesser” variant maxes out at 250 km/h, but the standard M Driver’s Package on the Competition allows it to hit 305 km/h. It should be noted that the pre-facelift M5 Competition wasn’t sold here previously.

Finally, pricing. The M5 has a retail price of RM998,800 on-the-road without insurance but inclusive of sales and service tax (SST), so don’t expect deliveries to take place before June 30 this year. Those who want the M5 Competition will need to cough up RM1,188,800, or a RM190,000 premium over the regular M5.

These prices include a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, roadside assistance, the BMW Group Loyalty+ mobile app and BMW Privileges Card as well as access to the BMW Service Online portal. Pre-bookings are now open on the BMW Shop online at a fee of RM5,000.

2022 F90 BMW M5 Competition facelift

2022 F90 BMW M5 facelift