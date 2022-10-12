In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 October 2022 11:37 am / 5 comments

At long last, BMW has revealed the all-new M2, which replaces the outgoing F87 model that has been around since 2015. Now based on the G42 2 Series Coupe, the second-generation M2 – codenamed G87 – refines its predecessor’s formula and is yet another car that the BMW’s M division is rolling out in the year it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The new M2 continues to be powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, but the S55 has been replaced with the S58 that is also used by the latest M3, M4, X3 M and X4 M. Unlike those cars, the M2’s S58 is detuned to produce 460 PS (453 hp) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm.

For context, the previous M2 Competition offers 410 PS (405 hp) and 550 Nm, while the much hotter M2 CS packs 450 PS (444 hp) and 550 Nm. BMW says the second-generation M2 will hit a top speed of 250 km/h or 285 km/h, the latter being 5 km/h higher than the S55-equipped M2s but requires the optional M Driver’s Package to be specified.

To manage thermals, the engine features an M-specific cooling system, and the oil sump has two separate chambers and an additional suction stage to ensure oil circulates reliably during dynamic driving. Meanwhile, the M-specific exhaust system has electrically controlled flaps to enhance the aural experience and exhaust gases are expelled via a quartet of tailpipes.

In terms of acceleration times, the G87 M2 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds thanks to its eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic. To keep enthusiasts happy, BMW will also continue to offer a proper six-speed manual gearbox, although this will see the century sprint time increase to 4.3 seconds

Compared to the older F87 cars that were offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch as well as a six-speed manual, the latest M2 is 0.1 seconds faster than the M2 Competition in the 0-100 km/h run but 0.1 seconds slower than the M2 CS across both its available transmissions.

Drive continues to be sent exclusively to the rear wheels, with an Active M Differential at the rear axle to variable distribute drive torque effectively so it is not lost through slip. This works with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, and drivers can set the car up for maximum grip or drifting fun via the M Drive Professional with M Traction Control system.

Like other M cars, individual vehicle systems can be adjusted according to the driver’s preference, with these setting programmable to the two M buttons on the steering wheel. Preset options like Road, Sport and Track are also accessible via the dedicated M Mode button on the centre console.

Complementing the drivetrain are M-specific bracing and chassis components that serve to increase torsional stiffness. Efforts include bespoke links connecting the individual sprint strut towers with one another and with the nose of the car and bulkhead as well as vertical braces linking the stiffening elements of the engine compartment to the enlarged front axle subframe, with a single-piece aluminium shear panel and integral sill braces.

Adaptive M suspension comes standard on the M2, which also has M-specific kinematic and elastokinematic properties for the wheel suspension – double-joint spring strut front and five-link rear. Rounding up the list of handling-related features are M Servotronic steering and M Compound brakes, the latter with six-piston fixed calipers and 380 mm discs at the front, while the rear gets single-piston floating calipers with 370 mm discs.

The calipers are painted blue by default, but red is also available as an option. These hide behind 19-inch alloy wheels at the front (275/35 profile tyres) and 20 inchers (285/30 profile tyres) at the rear – track-specific tyres are also offered.

On the mention of the exterior, the new M2 measures 4,580 mm long, 1,887 mm wide and 1,403 mm tall, which makes it 119 mm longer, 16 mm wider and 11 mm taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase has also been increased by 54 mm to now span 2,747 mm.

As mentioned earlier, the G87 is based on the G42, so you’ll either love or hate the styling of the coupe. If you’re not convinced, maybe the M-specific design cues will make the M2 more appealing. Up front, the performance model is easily identifiable by its frameless kidney grille with horizontal double-bar slats. The bumper is also more aggressive in appearance and its three-section apron is comprised intakes with almost rectangular contours to optimise cooling of the powertrain and brakes.

Elsewhere, the headlamps are pushed to the edges as they are on the regular G42 and can be had with full-LED technology or an optional Adaptive LED system. Progressing further along the car, you’ll notice the flared wheel arches to contain the wider rubbers, with matching side skirts and the option of a carbon-fibre roof to reduce the vehicle weight by around 6 kg – the DIN weight of 1,725 kg is around 170 kg more than before.

To match the sporty front, the rear of the M2 gets a diffuser insert that integrates the exhaust outlets, a spoiler lip and vertically arranged reflectors set deep into the outer edge of the bumper. Naturally, BMW offers a range of personalisation options for the M2, including no less than two solid (Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue) and three metallic (Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red) exterior paint shades, along with M Performance Parts like 20-/21-inch format wheels.

Inside, the M2 comes with the BMW Curved Display introduced to the G42 as part of rolling update in May this year. The multi-screen setup (12.3-inch instrument cluster display and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen) is powered by BMW Operating System 8 and functions such as the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer are included to go along with the driver-centric design touches like M-specific readouts (including M Shift Lights), controls and setup options.

The standard sport seats can be replaced with either M Sport seats or M Carbon bucket seats if budget permits, the last of which is full of flair with an illuminated model badge on the headrests, Merino leather upholstery, carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) structural elements and is provisioned to accommodate a multi-point harness. They are also 10.8 kg lighter than the M Sport seats.

Again, there are plenty of add-ons for customers to specify in addition to the standard equipment list that includes three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a Hi-Fi speaker system and various active safety systems (autonomous emergency braking, speed limit assist, etc.). For instance, there’s a Harman Kardon sound system, the aforementioned M Carbon roof, a powered sunroof and additional safety systems (Lane Change Warning, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, etc.).

The worldwide launch of the new M2 begins in April 2023, with BMW saying the most important markets are Germany and the United States, followed by Great Britain, China and Japan. Production takes place alongside the regular 2 Series Coupe at BMW Group’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.





