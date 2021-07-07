In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 7 July 2021 6:30 pm / 0 comments

After several appearances in spy images, official prototype images and an official teaser, as well as in an apparently leaked photo, The all-new, G42-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé has made its official debut. Using the German manufacturer’s CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform as a base, the G42 2 Series has become mostly larger in most dimensions, as well as lower than its predecessor.

This makes it 105 mm longer, 64 mm wider and 51 mm longer of wheelbase, while overall height has been reduced by 28 mm. Front and rear track widths have increased by 54mm and 31 mm front and rear respectively, or by 63 mm and 35 mm in the case of the six-cylinder M240i xDrive.

The G42 chassis features two-joint strut suspension in front, while the rear axle is served by a five-link setup, and these are paired with standard Servotronic electric power steering in standard specification. Optionally available is M Sport suspension, which is paired with variable sport steering.

The M240i xDrive gets a more bespoke setup, gaining model-specific M Sport suspension, additional front axle struts, M Sport brakes and an M Sport rear differential. The top suspension specification features M Adaptive dampers as an option. Rolling stock is comprised of 17-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, while the M Sport trim level gets 18-inch M light-alloy wheels. The M240i xDrive gets 19-inch wheels as standard.

2022 BMW 220i Coupé

Headlining the launch line-up in the M240i xDrive is the 3.0 litre inline-six turbo petrol unit rated for 374 hp from 5,500 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm to 5,000 rpm, which drives all four wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. This propels the M240i xDrive from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, and to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

This is joined by the 220i Coupé, which is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine producing 184 hp from 5,000 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 rpm to 4,000 rpm, driving the rear wheels also through an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. This will be joined by another petrol four-pot, the 230i in the summer of 2022.

Diesel power continues to be represented in the BMW range in the 220d that join the G42 launch line-up, and this offers 190 hp at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,500 rpm. Like its petrol siblings, the 220d send drive to the driven wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Increases in the G42 2 Series’ exterior dimensions bring gains in interior accommodations, to the benefit of luggage capacity which has grown by 20 litre to 390 litres. The loading edge of the boot has been lowered by 35 mm compared to its predecessor, and BMW says the more capacious compartment can now take two 46-inch golf bags.

2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupé

In addition to its restyling, the grill of the G42 2 Series feature vertically arranged active air flaps that operate electrically, allowing additional airflow when required by the engine. Also at the front of the car, air curtains are now integrated into triangular inserts at the edges, which are larger on the M240i xDrive.

The headlamp assembly design is also where the G42 2 Series marks a departure from BMW design norms, where each headlamp now employs a single individual headlamp instead of the dual light arrangements that have been BMW tradition. At the back, the tail lamps contribute three-dimensional styling for a “downward-ending interpretation” of the L-shaped motif, while the exhausts on petrol versions are of a dual outlet layout.

Standard interior equipment on the G42 2 Series features a black cloth and Sensatec combination along with a leather-trimmed sport multi-function steering wheel, and can be optioned with perforated Sensatec fabric in a choice of three colours. Also optional is Vernasca leather upholstery in a choice of four colours when sports seats are specified, while the also-optional M Sport leather seats can be specified in two colours.

On the active safety front, the G42 2 Series gets front collision warning, speed limit information, lane departure warning and cruise control with brake function as standard. Optionally available are driving assistant with lane change warning, rear collision prevention and rear cross traffic warning, active cruise control with stop-and-go function and manual speed limit assist, park distance control, reversing assistant, reverse camera, surround view, remote 3D view, head-up display and BMW Drive Recorder.

Infotainment for the new 2 Series is supplied by BMW Operating System 7, shown through an 8.8-inch display and instrument cluster along with a 5.1-inch colour display as part of BMW Live Cockpit. The optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional brings a fully digital 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch control display, which can be operated via the touchscreen, controller, steering wheel buttons or voice control.

In-car digital services here include BMW TeleServices, and options here include real-time traffic information with hazard alert, connected music and the BMW Digital Key. In terms of smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are optional extras, as is Wi-Fi.

The G42 BMW 2 Series Coupé will go on sale from the beginning of 2022, and will be built at the BMW Group manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

G42 BMW M240i xDrive

G42 BMW 220i